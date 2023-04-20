'Shefs at the Leela' celebrates women chefs with its third edition in Chennai that promises a whirlwind of flavour

International Women’s Day was a month ago. But the third edition of Shefs at the Leela — a celebration of women chefs — happening tonight is a reminder that empowerment is not to be bracketed into a single calendar date. And the success of the platform which was launched last year by The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with Dean With Us, is proof of the pudding.



Meet the chefs

After editions in Bengaluru and Gurugram, the event comes to Chennai — this time with four trailblazers that hail from diverse backgrounds: Neha Deepak Shah, a food technologist, flavourist and chef based in Dubai; Marina Balakrishnan, a Mumbai plant-based chef who specialises in Keralite food; Chennai-based Adhira Swami who believes flavours should be ‘borderless’ and Tejasvi Chandela, a pastry chef and chocolate maker from Jaipur. Post a masterclass on Thursday which was open to any woman chef in the city, these ladies are coming together to curate an exquisite sit-down dining experience for guests tonight. And that’s not all. The chefs will be assisted by an all-women culinary production and service team from the hotel as well.



“In a traditionally male driven industry, this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the power of collaboration; to create alongside strong, inventive professionals and use our complementary skill sets together in order to produce wonder on a plate,” says Adhira Swami. Fun bit of trivia — Adhira is actor Arvind Swami’s daughter and will be serving her take on her grandmother’s Mahab’s Mollaguthani soup, a treasured bowl of comfort from her childhood. Meanwhile, Neha will be whisking you away on a Trip to Thailand with handmade rice noodles and aromatic coconut curry, while Marina is prepping what she calls a Soul Bowl with red rice, asparagus coconut thoran, sambar and a cooling yoghurt pachadi.



Over the dune

For dessert, Tejasvi gives us a peek of what is to come with her Tropical Dunes creation. Tropical Mousse with Ghewar and Mint Caviar, anyone? “This is a beautiful plate of art inspired by my land, Rajasthan, reflecting culture through textures and technique syncing with some exotic tropical flavours,” she shares.

INR 4,999 ++ per person. 7.30 pm. At Royal Ballroom, The Leela Palace Chennai.