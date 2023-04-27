Experience authenthic flavours from Thailand at this exciting festival at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa 

If you have been chasing a good Green Thai curry or Mango Sticky Rice, then this Thai festival at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa which kicks off on May 7th is for you. The event is spearheaded by renowned Thai Chef Rungtiwa Sorlae who has over decades worth of experience in her career mastering her craft. Her curated dishes are a combination of widely-loved Thai dishes and from well-renowned regions of Thailand. The chef has brought in her specialty dishes from the land of smiles to the city of Chennai with a curated a number of delicacies which will bring to your table a flair of the essence and the taste of Thailand through various cooking styles, which will definitely put a smile on your face, delivering you a soul-soothing experience with her style of food.

On asking about the upcoming Thai Food Festival, Rungtiwa Soriae, Thai Cuisine Specialty chef said: “It’s going to be an exciting journey for me to be at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort Spa for this enticing Thai food festival and I look forward to welcoming you all for this soul-rejuvenating experience with these Thai delicacies from my hometown of Thailand.”

The festival will also offer Thai-inspired and Thai ingredient-based mocktails which will be paired perfectly with these elegant dishes.

At The Reef. From May 7 to May 14.