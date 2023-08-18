Party on a platter: Your weekend hangout sessions are sorted with the Chennai debut of  Swiggy Food Festival 2023

As the tide changes towards the upcoming festive season, Chennai has begun celebrations with Madras Day. In the spirit of this occasion, Swiggy SteppinOut is bringing the Swiggy Food Festival (SFF) to Chennai. Debuting in the city this weekend, the SFF is all set to become the ultimate destination for “a tempting spread of delicacies that will captivate every sense,” as Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy’s Foodmarket Place CEO, puts it. The event, which was a hit in other cities like Mumbai earlier this year, is expected to bring a similar cheerful atmosphere to the people of Chennai.



Also Read: Grand Chennai celebrates Superstar Rajinikanth with dishes named after his movies through the years



people of Chennai. Keeping up with the tradition, people can also expect a series of fun additional experiences. “Anticipate over 40 unique food stalls dishing out delectable delights, accompanied by exhilarating live performances from beloved artistes,” says Rohit. He also highlights how the event is going to capture the essence of Madras Day. He says that the ‘event seamlessly pairs’ talented homegrown performers like The NonViolinist Project Ft. Maalavika Sundar Ft. Sathyaprakash, MS Krsna & Band and others with “an assortment of local culinary treats to savour”, including the flavourful parottas, dosas, indulgent biryani, and sweet coolers in the form of the classic Jigarthanda. Those in the mood to explore further can choose to relish options from Italian, Chinese and North Indian cuisines



are a range of popular food brands including, Madras Coffee House, Sree Akshayam, Buhari, Oyalo Pizza, Havmor Ice-cream, Winger, and many others. Rohit further tells us why this edition of the popular extravaganza is a special one. “Setting itself apart from previous editions in other cities, this festival aligns closely with Swiggy’s ninth anniversary,” he points out. Owing to this, Rohit tells us that the food delivery giant is celebrating by offering attendees a free ticket on the purchase of one ticket.



The festival also lives up to its carnival-like format by bringing in a range of various other engaging activities including 360-degree photo booth, ring toss, and others.



Rs. 99 onwards.

At 12 pm. On August 20.

At Island Grounds, Park Town.