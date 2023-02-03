Grand Chennai by GRT's new Mediterranean festival serves up shareable plates like Prawn kataifi, falafels and cheese cigars

Lebanese chef Joseph Chahine is visiting the city for a two-week Mediterranean festival at Grand Chennai by GRT hotels. And we were invited for a special degustation of what will be on offer. Seated at the Bazaar in the lobby, we kick off with an assortment of shareable plates. Chickpea hummus with a splash of pink from a topping of beetroot purée. The latter adds a touch of sweetness to the otherwise nutty dip. Olive pâté which is a purée of black olives and olive oil. Mutabal is another interesting dip, prepped with a blitz of smoked eggplant and tahini. And of course, soft pita bread — to do all the dipping. For textural contrast, there are also crisp pizza-sized Zaatar triangles, with an extra hit of saltiness, making them fairly difficult to stop at one.

Herbed falafel with pumpkin seed tahini





Zaatar & cigars

To our surprise, Joseph who has flown down from London for the festival, where he is the executive chef of the Layalina Restaurant Group in London, tells us that apart from the olive oil, all the ingredients are local. “I just made the zaatar mix 10 minutes ago,” he shares with a smile. We also find ourselves revisiting his homemade chilli jam with red chilli, bell peppers, ginger and a dash of honey to balance out the heat. This provides a delightful contrast to the Bourek El Jibneh or Three Cheese Cigars. Made with emmental, mozzarella and halloumi, and then flavoured with hints of oregano and white onion — these cigars are gooey on the inside and golden and crunchy outside. The Almond Cheese Balls with a centre of creamy red cheddar come in as a close second.



Our table continues to fill up, as more appetisers make their way to our table. There is Prawn Kataifi placed on a delicate bed of sweet carrot-onion sauce. The juicy prawns wrapped in crunchy kataifi pastry give us a beautiful play of textures. This is also one of the prettiest plates on the menu, courtesy of the kataifi which is a Greek ‘string’ pastry which visually elevates the dish to a work of art. Definitely one for your Instagram!

Slow Cooked Chicken Thigh with sumac and garlic





Thyme for mains

We are also quickly taken by the Herbed falafel with a unique pumpkin seed tahini. “The pumpkin seeds are not a common touch in Mediterranean cooking,” chef Joseph says. But with experience in a broad spectrum of other cuisines, namely Italian, Israeli, Moroccan and Egyptian, he tells us that he does take creative liberties on occasion. Like the green pea sauce which is the base for our main course of pan-fried fish. “That is a French touch,” he shares. We also recommend you try the Slow Cooked Chicken Thigh with sumac and garlic. Expect succulent meat, loaded with flavour from herbs like thyme, dill and rosemary. This comes with a side of toum, a garlic dip which is a Lebanese staple, and with good reason; asparagus spears and vegetable quinoa. Wholesome and nutritious with flavour in every bite.

Baklava with vanilla ice cream & fig walnut sauce





Dessert does not disappoint either. Baklava with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of fig walnut sauce or a deconstructed tiramisu topped with pistachio cream? You pick. Fortunately, we didn’t have to.

February 3 to 12. Dinner only. Meal for two: INR 4,600.

