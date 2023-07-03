Unwind with the new Sunday Family Brunch at Novotel this weekend

Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road recently launched a a one-of-a-kind ‘Sunday Family Brunch’ at

Food Exchange Restaurant every Sunday. And with our busy face paced digital world, slowing down with folks that matter over the weekend might just make Sunday brunch the most important meal of the week.



Food apart, there are some other perks as well. Treat yourself to a relaxing and delicious Sunday morning with access to the swimming pool when you book a table for brunch. Enjoy sumptuous laid-back buffet brunch along with various cuisines specially curated by expert chefs.

Also expect special live cooking stations, a host of kid's activities for the little ones, a dessert room and live music to set the mood.



Every Sunday. 12.30 pm - 4 pm. Pricing: INR 1,999 ++ per person.