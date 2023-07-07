This cotton candy-themed café, which opened its pink doors on RK Salai, is straight out of a fairytale

Biting into a burrito made of cotton candy is possibly the most unique experience you will have this week. At the new Candy Cloud Factory on Radha Krishna Salai, this is just one of the hot sellers on the menu that features its star ingredient — cotton candy. Our burrito is made of airy vanilla cotton candy with a filling of Nutella ice cream topped off with a generous sprinkle of Biscoff crumble to garnish. Somehow this wasn’t too sweet! For if you’re keen on ordering a dessert with dreamy colours for your Instagram, the pink and blue Unicorn taco is not to miss.

Pink interiors at Candy Cloud Factory on Radha Krishna Salai





Bubblegum to blueberry

Owned by brothers Jeeran Jain and Kunal Jain, who have brought the franchise already popular in Bengaluru and Salem, to Chennai, we are told that the pink interiors and menu (with cotton candy sticks, waffles, pancakes, sundaes, sandwiches and pasta) are fairly standardised. This includes the brand’s mascot, Mrs Fluffy, whom you will spot as part of the art on the wall. That said, dishing out cotton candy through the day is no joke. “We have three cotton candy machines to handle the demand,” Jeeran tells us. The sugar, which is coated with 13 different flavours, is brought in directly from Bengaluru. Think bubblegum and blueberry to coffee and chilli guava. The latter is a hit with the adults, although our personal favourite was the watermelon. Definitely give this one a try.

Miniature pancakes





Over Miniature Pancakes dipped in milk chocolate, we find out from Jeeran that although the audience expected was families with kids, the cotton candy element also seems to be drawing in a lot of young couples, out on a date where selfies are of course... a mandate.

Very Berry shortcake





Our Very Berry Shortcake Freakshake arrives at this moment, crowned with a cotton candy cloud for some texture, as well as a syringe of berry syrup placed on top that serves as both fun and functional. We slurp away making it a point to also get some savoury eats on the side to balance out the sweet. The Garlic Cheese Toast gets a thumbs up from us.

Signature cotton candy





Eat that teddy bear

For next time, we have our eye on Cotton Candy popcorn that has our curiosity piqued and for some childhood nostalgia, perhaps we will treat ourselves to one of the designer Cotton Candy sticks that resembles a giant teddy bear.

Cotton candy starts at INR 49. Meal for two at INR 500 approx. Open from 2 pm to 1 am.

