Chennai’s own Santorini by the sea

For many Chennaiites, the weekend meant cruising past East Coast Road with the sea in the backdrop and the sound of waves for company, and a much-awaited stop at VGP Universal Kingdom in Injambakkam. From water slides to rollercoasters, the amusement park — the brainchild of VG Panneerdas — promised day-long fun. For visitors in the early 1980s, a ticket would allow entry into a hotel at the resort which served up crispy Godzilla-sized dosas and a view of Golden Beach. This area was converted into a bar and later, grew dilapidated.



Fast forward to 50 years later, this abandoned building is now home to The Beach Terrace, a quaint white-and-blue Santorini-style resto-bar. Explaining the process of converting the old building to the resto-bar, Milan, owner, says, “It was run down, and we didn’t use it so we thought why not use it now because of the historical value. We started renovating it before Covid.” Moreover, this mini-Mykonos will soon serve the famous dosas again along with a variety of Greek food like spicy chicken gyro and charred skewers, and pan-Asian, Italian, and other options.

A Greek abode

The Beach Terrace, just a two-minute drive from the tell-tale entrance of VGP Golden Beach Resort, seems lifted off a postcard. The zig-zag black cobblestone-style path and white steps lead visitors through a pathway decorated with artifacts, tufts of pink bougainvillea, and a photo wall of the dilapidated building. The outdoor seating area — consistent with blue-and-white decor — offers a view of the calming waves. If you’re lucky, you’ll see dolphins in the background, laughs Milan. “The waters are so beautiful and the kind of experience that you can get here is unparalleled in Chennai. We wanted to focus on trying to get people to experience that view… We believe that the asset that we have here is the beach. For two-three hours, we want to be able to transfer people out of the city with the food, the views, and the liquor,” explains Pradeep Rajadas of VGP Group. He adds that chances are, a step inside the premises will have people wondering if they’re in Greece or Portugal.

While loud, thumping music may be on a loop outside, the various levels of manmade and natural soundproofing ensure the indoor area remains serene. Consistent with the Greek-style decor, the indoor seating area has warm lighting and blue-white furniture. From the decor to menu, Pradeep and Milan say they roped in professionals to help perfect The Beach Terrace. “Now that we’re entering into 2023, as a family business, we want to move this forward. We want to insert that professional layer,” explains Pradeep.



While walking up the stairs of the old structure in 2018, architect R Venkkatraman was immediately reminded of a mini-Greek town. “With the traditional arches or columns, this was a link to the streetscapes of Mykonos. With the ocean being the biggest asset as a backdrop, (any other design) would look a bit alien,” the principal architect of Kraft Design Revolutions explains. Elements like the meandering path, 270-degree vista, and mud-plastered walls enhance the building’s character, Venkkatraman says. He adds that for those with jam-packed schedules in dire need of leisure, this is a good spot to de-stress.

Expansion of the menu

Soon, the premises will have a wood-fired pizza station, a banquet hall, and a breakfast counter. On the sea-facing side, the lawn will have a dome for exclusive parties, and a glass house. Taking inspiration from Mount Olympus, the dome will have Greek-style pillars.

Celebrity chef Manikandan mentions that the menu is a work in progress. “The vibe and menu are going to go hand in hand, keeping the local market in mind…the menu will be very progressive,” he explains. From the Mediterranean menu, there will be grills, marinades, filo pastry, feta, and halloumi. A pan-Asian menu of rendang and meal bowls will pepper the menu. The resto-bar is also looking at adding Turkish-style pies and sourdough pizzas, Iranian kebabs, the chef says, adding that for beverages, there will be drinks with orange blossoms and juleps.



Currently, the building has one floor but, Venkkat adds, the view from this 10-11 feet elevation is spectacular. The aim is to make it a 300-seater complex. “We are trying to achieve as many different forms of seating and also trying to go to the next floor with necessary permissions in later phases of expansion,” he says. So, forget the troubles of booking flight tickets, waiting for a Schengen visa, and long choppy ferry rides, a mini-Greek town lies just a few kilometres from the city.