A befitting meal for your day: FitBowl offers amazing delectables combining taste and health

Quick meals during a busy day are a habit that many have developed. In the face of extreme hunger, it is often possible to overlook some healthy options and go straight to the tongue-pleasers, while ignoring the effect of such meals on our health in the long run. So, when we came across a vibrant new entry in the form of FitBowl, we felt the urge to try out a few of the best options they had to offer.



With the intent to cater to “healthy eating”, FitBowl cofounders Nishant Vijayakumar and fitness enthusiast Anirudh Narayanan, have set out to curate a large range of fruit bowls, wraps, meal bowls, smoothies, signature cold-pressed juices, vegan milkbased drinks and more.

Upon the arrival of our order, we were excited to jump in on some really aromatic lunch items like Brown Rice Fried Rice with Chicken and Brown Rice Meal Bowl. The slightly dry texture of the same indicated to us the use of limited oil. Yet, the flavours of the scrumptious chicken were diced and spread evenly across the entire bowl till the bottom, something that we haven’t noticed among competitors. The Stressbuster Cold Pressed Juice and Mango and Date Almond Milk acted as perfect palette cleansers and helped us realise that pure juices and milk-based drinks without any added sugar indeed add to the feeling of greater freshness and honest flavours.



But what perhaps seemed to be the most commendable option was the Very Berry Smoothie Bowl. True to its name, this smoothie bowl is a heavenly treat for all berry lovers. Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry are all perfectly mixed in a precise consistency. The fresh-cut berries are also used as toppings for the delicious smoothie underneath, along with homemade granola, coconut flakes, and chia seeds. We realised that the absence of any added sugar made this bowl option even better. We would highly consider this option as a perfect breakfast item.

When we ask Nishant about how such bowls are staying cold with toppings intact, he informs, “We use high-quality expensive packaging material and perform multiple trials to ensure no spillage and quantity control to offer the best experience to the consumer when they receive it. If the distance is too long, we also add ice gel packs.”



We also learn of the personal reason that pushed Nishant to open up a unique venture like this one. “Due to my busy schedule running multiple brands (including Brownie Heaven and Crema), I tend to ignore my health and eating habits. I also eat out most of the time,” he says. Hence, he highlights that forming FitBowl was an effort to offer some favourite dishes in a “guilt-free” manner

Dine in at the outlet on Sterling Road or order online. Meal for two: ₹400

