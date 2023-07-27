Celebrate royal Mughalai flavours at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway

Mughlai cuisine is a culinary heritage with its exquisite flavours, infused with rich and aromatic spices, that has enchanted food connoisseurs worldwide. To bring this culinary extravaganza to Chennai, Master Chef Santosh Kumar from Tajview, Agra and the Executive Chef of Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, Jaffar Ali have curated a unique menu where each dish is carefully crafted to showcase the richness and authenticity of Mughlai cuisine. Further elevating the dining experience will be the soft instrumental music playing in the background in a décor that recreates the grandeur of the Mughal era, at Mynt, the all-day diner at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway.

With 28 years of rich experience behind him, Chef Santosh’s first teacher was his mother who introduced him to the magic of Mughlai flavours. He joined Tajview, Agra at the age of 18, and since then has been delighting guests with magic of fresh flavours and authentic taste of Mughlai cuisine. The exclusive menu designed by Chefs Santosh Kumar and Jaffer Ali invites guests to a culinary adventure like never before!

Start the experience with the famous Mewa Lassi (Yoghurt drink with saﬀron and dry fruits) or the classic cooler Zafrani Thandai (Almonds, rose petals, poppy and melon seeds). Don’t miss the delightful kebabs – try the Zaffrani Paneer Tikka (Marinated cottage cheese with saﬀron cooked in tandoor); Subz Galavat Kebab (Mashed assorted vegetable and yellow lentil with a mélange of aromatic spices, griddle fried); Murg Tikka Mirza Hasnoo (Chicken morsels marinated in saﬀron ﬂavored yoghurt with exotic spices); or the melt-on-your-mouth Galavat Ke Kebab (A delicacy of minced lamb medallions pan fried).

Some must-haves on the menu includes Chef’s signature dishes like Dum Ka Murg (Succulent chicken pieces simmered in rich yoghurt base gravy with whole Indian spices); Mughlai Mutton Stew (A traditional mutton curry from Agra cooked with whole Indian spices, chilli and garlic); Bharwan Tawa Zucchini (Cottage cheese and nuts stuﬀed zucchini cooked on dum and topped with onion, tomato masala gravy); or the Dal Jhankar (Black lentils simmered overnight on charcoal with asafoetida, garlic and tomatoes, enriched with butter and cream).

The menu is dotted with other delicacies like Paneer Mughlai Korma (Cottage cheese simmered in cashewnuts and onion gravy); Khubani Malai Kofta (Apricot stuﬀed cottage dumplings in cashewnuts and yoghurt gravy); and Murgh Mughlai Khorma (Chicken korma cooked with yoghurt, mild spices nuts and cream, butter). Mughlai cuisine is known for its spicy, flavourful and aromatic biryanis – try the Sultani Khushka (Dum cooked rice, ﬂavoured with saﬀron and clarified butter); Murg Zafrani Pulao (Boneless chicken cooked with saﬀron ﬂavoured rice, served with raita); or Gosht Dum Biryani (Tender cut of Lamb and basmati rice cooked together in sealed pot, served with raita). Round off the meal with the delicious Zaffrani Phirni (A rice and milk pudding delicately ﬂavoured with cardamom and saﬀron); or the well-known Jhankar Ki Peshkash (A special Indian ice cream on a bed of falooda, topped with Rabri and pistachio).

For a royal dining experience, chef recommends the Begumi Parosa (A complete vegetarian feast with kebabs, vegetable curry, seasonal vegetables, dal rice, Indian breads and dessert) or the Badshahi Parosa (A complete non-vegetarian feast with kebabs, chicken and lamb curry, seasonal vegetable, dal, rice, Indian breads and dessert).

On till July 30. For lunch and dinner. At Mynt, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway.