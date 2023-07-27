Moonbakes unveils new Barbie Collection and adds Ice Cream Cakes to their menu 

Expanding its portfolio of confectionary, Moonbakes, a pastry and dessert studio in Chennai announced its foray into the Ice-cream Category with five delectable flavours - Kesar Pistachio, Almond Truffle, Nutella Hazelnut, Strawberry Pistachio and Vanilla Biscoff. Besides this, the brand has also unveiled Barbie inspired cakes in Strawberry and Strawberry Pistachio flavours coated in rich lush pink offering a tribute to the iconic figurine-Barbie, promising to provide customers with an extraordinary gastronomical experience.

Strawberry Pistachio cake from the Barbie Collection



Dedicated to elevating the art of dessert-making, Moonbakes has meticulously crafted these new offerings to delight the new-age customers’ palate. Each flavour boasts the finest ingredients, artfully blended to perfection, and embodies the essence of indulgence.

The newest selection of ice cream creations offers an array of delightful flavors with Kesar Pistachio made with saffron-infused soft cake sponge that beautifully blends with the delightful crunch of pistachio bits. For those seeking true indulgence, the Almond Truffle offers a perfect fusion of velvety chocolate truffles and the delightful essence of almonds. Nutella Hazelnut is a dream come true for Nutella enthusiasts, combining the creamy goodness of Nutella with the indulgence of hazelnuts. Meanwhile embrace the joys of summer with the expertly crafted Strawberry Pistachio, seamlessly blending ripe strawberries and the nutty allure of pistachio pieces. Lastly, relish in a timeless classic with the Vanilla Biscoff, where velvety vanilla ice cream meets the crunchy Biscoff biscuits. Moonbakes presents these exquisite flavours to elevate your dessert experience to new heights.

Order online.