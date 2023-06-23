This unique Refugee Food Festival in Chennai celebrates resilience with a tapestry of flavour

For the past seven months, 17 refugees have spent countless hours in the kitchen. The mission: to perfect a menu of 50 odd dishes that showcases the places they once called home — Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Myanmar. This, one can only imagine, must be as nostalgia filled as it is painful with reminders of family and memories left behind. But food can bond people and also make them feel at home in a way not much else can.



Cue this year’s World Refugee Day theme — Hope Away from Home: A World Where Refugees Are Always Included. And this is the powerful sentiment behind Oorum Unnavum, a two-day Refugee Food Festival, organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Chennai Field Office, in collaboration with stakeholders, this weekend. Oscar Mundia, Chief of Mission, UNHCR India and the Maldives, expressed his thoughts on the matter, stating, “We all strive to offer refugees hope and enhanced opportunities while they are away from home. By integrating refugees into the communities where they find safety after fleeing conflict and persecution, we must provide them with the most effective means to rebuild their lives and enable them to contribute to the communities hosting them.”

String hoppers & chicken curry





The menu curated by Advantage Foods, which also handled culinary training, includes Sri Lankan specials like Coconut Milk Sothi, which you can pair with string hoppers, Fish Cutlets and Susiyam (made with bread rusk), as well as a section of bakes like Fish Bun, Kombu Bun and Middhivedi, a spicy roll with fillings like egg or chicken. Afghani dishes comprise Chabli Kebab and Kabuli Pulao, while Myanmar specials include Dhooi Pila, which is a dessert made with jaggery, coconut and raw rice.



June 24 and 25. At Semmozhi Poonga. You can opt for a sit-down lunch to be booked in advance or sample dishes from live stations between 12 and 8 pm. INR 20 to INR 180. Meals at INR 160 upwards.