Feast on authentic flavours from Andhra this weekend at Holiday Inn Chennai

Feast your senses at this Andhra Food festival at Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway and savour every bite of the authentic Andhra delicacies prepared by talented chefs.

Experience special delicacies like Pacchi royyalu gongura, Chukka koora mamsam, Natu Kodi Pulusu, Konaseema Chepala pulusu, Vankaya Mudhakoora, Gummadikaya Pulusu, Kanda Palakoora Vamu, West Godavari Boondi koora, Kakarakaya nuvvu podi, Panasapottu koora.

To enhance the experience, the food festival will also feature traditional music to add to the ambience.

On till June 25. Lunch and dinner buffets at 1,599 ++ per person.