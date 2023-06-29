Taj Coromandel has a new tea menu that kicks off in July

To all those tea lovers who love this hot beverage and celebrate this soothing brew every single day, it’s time to pour yourself another cup of tea!

The Tea Lounge at Taj Coromandel invites guests to discover the soothing and invigorating world of Tisanes and Herbal Tea. Immerse yourself in the gentle aromas and natural goodness of these delightful brews, carefully curated to rejuvenate your senses and promote well-being. Chef recommends the Herbal Tea Sampler Set, Herbal Infusions for Relaxation, Energizing Tisanes for a Boost and Detoxifying Herbal Blends.

So head over with your tea-loving friends and family for a relaxing conversation over tea!

From July 10 to 31. At Tea Lounge, Taj Coromandel. Time 10 am to 9 pm.