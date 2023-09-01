Enjoy an autumn symphony of desserts at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Are you feeling fruity? Autumn is here, so you are welcome to experience the lushness of the season with our delightful berry creations ripe for the picking.

Under the supervision of Executive Chef Gobu Kumar, the specially curated menu shall offer you classic Autumn delicacy with a modern twist. Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park introduces Autumn’s Sweet Symphany that combines one of the best Berry Crumble Bars. It is a new and limited edition dessert in the menu that brings together multiple Berry flavours into a single pudding. To capture the heart and

palates of dessert lovers our confectionary chef Gobu has created an array of menu that includes Berry Crumble Bars, Strawberry Fool, Cheese and Blueberry Pie, Acai Berry Pannacotta, Raspberry Framboise, Cranberry Cobbler.

Celebrate the multitude of delectable desserts, each boasting a unique combination of taste and texture that delights the senses.

September 1 to 30. Time: 11am to 11pm. At Connexions, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. INR 349 + taxes.