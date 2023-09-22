Prost! Oktober’s here!: Get into the Oktoberfest groove with some drool-worthy options from this timely menu at The Leather Bar, Chennai

The revelries for the 188th Oktoberfest may already be underway in Munich, Germany, but Chennai isn’t far behind. Keeping the spirits brothy and up to the brim, The Leather Bar at The Park has rolled out its Oktoberfest menu filled with Bavarian delights and of course, beer. Naturally, we joined the festivities, partaking in tasting some of these dishes.



Beer mimosas, anyone?

As we entered the premises, this popular techno bar had its music rolling getting us in the groove to enjoy the weekend right away. As we settled down, our drinks arrived — two interesting beer-based cocktails — Lagerita, a tumultuous concoction of Beer, tequila, triple sec, and lime and the Strawberry Beer Mimosa, the result of a fruity combination of Beer, triple sec, strawberry slice & orange, lime slice. Out of the two, Lagerita stood out and complemented the oncoming dishes the best. The menu offered us a wide variety of sausages, including a guide called ‘Know Your Sausages’ to fill the inquisitive mind along with the growling tummy. Another addition that really elevated this menu was the option of sides and the choices of sauces we could pair them up with.



Lagerita





Ketchup soon

The first to arrive at our table was the Pork Currywurst served with Sauerkraut and Beer mustard mayonnaise and the Chicken Krakauer served with German potato salad and Curried ketchup as the poultry alternative. The Pork Currywurst was a softer variant with the flavours seeping into the meat. The Sauerkraut was an excellent addition that introduced the tang that our tastebuds didn’t realise they craved and the mustard mayonnaise elevated the taste further as we took a bite of the sausage after sipping on the Lagerita. The curried ketchup was gold as it furthered the piquancy. This sauce will work wonders for those whose palates prefer heavier spices. The flavour from the sauce remained on our tastebuds as we devoured the sausages. On a side note — we can definitely recommend you try multiple sides including the fries and potato wedges with the curried ketchup.



Chicken Nuremberger





For the next round of sausages, we gorged on the Pork Bockwurst served with potato wedges and spicy barbeque along with the Chicken Nuremberger served with garlic mash and creamy horseradish. The swap of the sauces from their traditional pairing with sausages helped us discover some newer flavours. For this round, the texture of the sausages remained similar. However, the peppery essence of the Pork Bockwurst really hit home as we were served another round of beer.



European pie

If this culinary celebration couldn’t be more apparent, we took to experiencing some more dishes like Flammekueche, a pizza inspired by the preparation in the Alsace region in Europe, topped with smoked chicken and onion, Semolina Crusted Black Sea Bass with Tartare sauce — a lovely fried and crunchy dish that was heavenly, thanks to the right level of sourness sourced from the dip of the Tartare sauce.



Flammekueche





Our meal concluded with two sinful desserts — a mouth-watering slice of Apple pie with vanilla ice cream and the Sachertorte, a delicious Austrian chocolate cake. As we raised a toast and chugged the remainder of the beer, we were sure that we lived up to the spirits echoed throughout Europe presently.



Meal for two with alcohol at Rs. 2,800++ On till October 3