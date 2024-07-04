Chennai-based restaurant hosts three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej during his 'Rhythm Of The Earth Concert' Tour

What happens when a three-time Grammy winner joins hands with a Noble laureate and a star hotel for the common good? You get some really impressive music with a feast meant for kings.

It was a lovely evening at The Leela Palace Chennai, where we got to meet many masters of their trade. There was Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy award-winning artiste, and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who have jointly collaborated for the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, an initiative aimed at improving the condition of children across the country.

A noble cause supported by The Leela Hotels, this performance was one of the many across the hotel chain in Bengaluru, Udaipur and Jaipur. The evening started off with a fabulous round of cocktails and other drinks before maestro Ricky Kej came onto the stage.

Ricky himself is an environmentalist and feels deeply about all animals and his music reflects his compassion. A few scintillating tracks later, it was time to wind up the performance with a rendition of the Indian National anthem. Of course, this is a food story, and where would we be without describing the cuisine here.

The hotel had really laid it out, and there was a huge spread of Indian and Oriental dishes. As part of the showcasing of Jamavar restaurant, the amazing Gosht Nihari had an excellent flavour profile with just the right mix of spices, and the gravy had the right consistency too.

Glimpses from the night: