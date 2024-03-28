Café in Chennai introduces new range of ice creams right as the summer starts

Ciclo Café, which has gained a name for itself as one of the top places in town to enjoy exquisite coffees and sandwiches, amongst others, has introduced a new range of artisanal ice creams and has joined the list of places to head to to enjoy a fresh scoop of frozen goodness.

Open to the public now, the ice cream section of the café serves up 12 different flavours, all made in-house by Sanjana Ramesh, a skilled ice cream artisan trained in Italy. We were told that the ice creams do not contain preservatives or artificial flavours and instead are made using only natural ingredients. They are served in either cones or bowls, based on the customer's preference.

If there is something that ice creams do, they bring out the child in people. Our first scoop was a ‘Horlicks’ flavour, which was like tasting spoonfuls of the sweet, malted, and hot drink of childhood. We are sure that similar flavours like Milo and Nutella would evoke the same feelings.