Chennai's popular café unveils festive menu with cosy Christmas flavours

Only after these did we try the Walnut and Smoked salmon tarts, which visually were very much in the Christmas spirit. Flavour-wise, though, they were the least impressive for us. We felt it was too plain for our palates. If you wish to try, then we suggest you have the tarts before you dive into bigger and bolder plates.

Meanwhile, the Roast chicken and kappa delivered that feeling of festive comfort. Here, tender roast chicken meets soft, buttery kappa aka tapioca, with the coriander dip adding a delicate green brightness to the dish. The kappa was mildly spicy with the masalas. However, it blended well with the roasted chicken.

Then came the Pepper beef—Kerala-style pepper fry laid over cooling Greek yoghurt and paired with banana nachos. To be honest, we did not expect the beef and yoghurt to go well together but it did surprisingly. It was indulgent in all the right ways and would be our latest addition to the spiced winter warmers.

Desserts from the menu were where the celebration truly hit its stride. The Sticky toffee pudding was everything you want in a holiday dessert: warm, gooey, and soul-soothing, balanced by a scoop of almond ice cream. Whereas the Coconut milk and pineapple ice cream brought a refreshing tropical twist. It was essentially a Piña colada in a dessert form.