This Chennai café combines multi-cuisine dining with wildlife views

Just on the edge of Guindy National Park sits the diner, Zoo Café offering a dining experience like no other. It’s the only café in town where, after indulging in a hearty meal, you can stroll over to see deer, exotic birds, and other animals. The café itself is spread across two levels—each offering a different culinary experience. While the ground floor serves pure vegetarian South Indian fare, we made our way to the first floor, which caters to more adventurous palates with its multi-cuisine offerings.

The interiors on the first floor mirror the café’s setting, with subtle forest-inspired décor. Hues of green, brown, and beige flow through the space, creating an earthy, calming atmosphere that feels both cosy and refreshing.

We kicked off our meal with the Rashmi kebab, a dish that’s not just a must-try but also a delightful twist on the traditional. These tender chicken kebabs come tucked under a fluffy cloud of beaten egg whites, giving it a protein-on-protein punch that gym enthusiasts would love. The egg whites added a light, airy texture that beautifully complemented the juicy, flavourful meat.