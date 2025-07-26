Wellness gets delicious with this Chennai café's new healthy menu

Health-conscious people in the city have a new destination to go to now. Ciclo Café’s Anna Nagar outlet has unveiled a new wellness-focused menu in collaboration with Ciclo Life, its healthy wing.
As we stepped into the café to try this new menu, we were curious — could food that’s kind to your body also taste good? Well, our answer after experiencing the food there was yes, absolutely.
But that’s not all. The café has also started an all-new midnight dosa menu with a lineup of six inventive dosas that dosa lovers and late-night foodies can now experience. We decided to give both the menu a try.
First to reach our table was Zucchini to my heart wrap, and what a lovely surprise it was. Grilled zucchini and bell peppers met a rich, nutty pesto and creamy yoghurt dressing, all wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, giving away a refreshing bite. It was the kind of thing you could eat on a busy weekday lunch and still feel nourished.
The Asian bowl was a visual stunner and quite the riot of colour and texture. Stir-fried onion, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers and bok choy lay atop a mound of healthy fried rice. The real star, however, was the Asian sauce—not cloying, not overpowering, but just that perfect savoury hum that tied everything together. It felt nourishing yet indulgent, exactly what a good bowl should be.
Next up was the Pulled chicken salad. Tender shreds of chicken, baby potatoes and roasted peppers were tossed together with just the right hint of tang from cranberries and roasted garlic. It wasn’t just a salad—it was a confident flavour medley that made us forget we were technically “eating healthy”.
If you are in for some mild fish, then go for their Pan seared mustard fish. Keto-friendly and light on the palate, this fillet was packed with flavour—delicately seared, marinated in dill and mustard, and paired with buttery spinach and a mushroom stir-fry that honestly deserves its own moment of fame.
And now, let’s talk about the boldest twist of the evening— the Prawn thokku dosa. Served hot part of Ciclo’s one-night-only midnight dosa menu, this was a party wrapped in crispy dosa layers. Stuffed with juicy, fiery prawn thokku, it was spicy and sinfully satisfying.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 (Ciclo Life menu); INR 195 (dosa menu). 10 pm to 12 am. At Ciclo Café, Anna Nagar.