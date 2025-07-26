Wellness gets delicious with this Chennai café's new healthy menu

Health-conscious people in the city have a new destination to go to now. Ciclo Café’s Anna Nagar outlet has unveiled a new wellness-focused menu in collaboration with Ciclo Life, its healthy wing.

From salads to wraps and protein bowls, here's what we tried at the café’

As we stepped into the café to try this new menu, we were curious — could food that’s kind to your body also taste good? Well, our answer after experiencing the food there was yes, absolutely.

But that’s not all. The café has also started an all-new midnight dosa menu with a lineup of six inventive dosas that dosa lovers and late-night foodies can now experience. We decided to give both the menu a try.

First to reach our table was Zucchini to my heart wrap, and what a lovely surprise it was. Grilled zucchini and bell peppers met a rich, nutty pesto and creamy yoghurt dressing, all wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, giving away a refreshing bite. It was the kind of thing you could eat on a busy weekday lunch and still feel nourished.