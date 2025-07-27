Grill. Sip. Repeat: This Chennai restobar serves drama in every bite

Some evenings call for food that isn’t just delicious, but dramatic—the kind that arrives on a sizzler plate and leaves your palate buzzing with spice and surprise. Our recent visit to Eleven Square, the restobar in the city, turned out to be exactly that. A vibrant spread of Indian tandoor classics, layered with global influences, and paired with a couple of their signature drinks made for an experience worth remembering.

The sizzling game is on as Eleven Square packs a punch with its food and drinks

We kicked things off with quirky Eleven square chicken, which featured chunks of chicken tikka, topped with a generous drizzle of makhani sauce, and loaded with some local flavoured-patty.

Next, was Chipotle paneer tikka. The Chipotle marinade added a Mexican flair to the soft, charred paneer, giving it a bold edge. Alongside it came the Tangra chilli paneer, a street-style delight straight from Kolkata’s famed Chinese corners.