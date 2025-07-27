Grill. Sip. Repeat: This Chennai restobar serves drama in every bite

Some evenings call for food that isn’t just delicious, but dramatic—the kind that arrives on a sizzler plate and leaves your palate buzzing with spice and surprise. Our recent visit to Eleven Square, the restobar in the city, turned out to be exactly that. A vibrant spread of Indian tandoor classics, layered with global influences, and paired with a couple of their signature drinks made for an experience worth remembering.
We kicked things off with quirky Eleven square chicken, which featured chunks of chicken tikka, topped with a generous drizzle of makhani sauce, and loaded with some local flavoured-patty.
Next, was Chipotle paneer tikka. The Chipotle marinade added a Mexican flair to the soft, charred paneer, giving it a bold edge. Alongside it came the Tangra chilli paneer, a street-style delight straight from Kolkata’s famed Chinese corners.
Before we could dive further, we sipped on the Between the sky—a visually striking cocktail with refreshing floral notes.
Then came the showstoppers from the sea and grill. The Thai basil machi brought out a mellow, herby profile, with tender mahi-mahi infused with basil and chilli.
Our next round was a texture-lover’s dream. The Black bean lotus stem was crisp yet succulent. Equally indulgent was the Mushroom shami kabab—velvety, melt-in-the-mouth mushroom patties that paired beautifully with a coriander chutney that cut through the richness.
Another solid contender was Mutton seekh kabab. These rustic, hand-rolled lamb skewers were perfectly charred and beautifully spiced. To cool off, we sipped the chilled cocktail, Slow smash.
We weren’t quite done. The Malai tikka, creamy and luscious, brought a touch of decadence with its cashew marinade.
We ended on a classic note with the warm and rich carrot halwa with ice cream.
Meal for two: INR 3,000 (without alcohol). From 11 pm to 11 pm. At Eleven Square Nungambakkam.