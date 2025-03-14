Tasting Shores - feeling the fresh sea breeze while having a meal

Naturally, we cannot end a meal without a dessert and in this case the Chef recommended us his special tiramisu, with some of his own special ingredients including palm jaggery and chocolate ice cream. This twist gave a different but very agreeable taste to the tiramisu and made us want more. The portion size was so large that two people or more could have eaten comfortably!

If you are in Mahabalipuram or passing through, then do make a stop for this new revised menu at Wave 2.0. We promised you, that it will be a sight and taste to behold.

Meal for two (approximtely): INR 3,000++ (without alcohol)

12-3 pm, 7-1130pm

At Wharf 2.0, Radisson Blu Temple Bay Resort, Mahabalipuram