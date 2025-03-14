Tasting Shores - feeling the fresh sea breeze while having a meal

The best way to keep interest on going in your establishment is to innovate. Waves, the popular beachside restaurant at the Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, Mamallapuram has done just that by revamping its menu and adding a number of dishes that while being local and using responsibly sourced ingredients, taste just like the kind of food that you would have enjoyed at home from generational recipes. On the other hand, global food like tacos etc. have also been added to the menu, to cater to all age groups – so whether you are 9 or 90, Wave 2.0 (as it has now been rebranded) has something for you
Time for another drink, and the OG Wave cocktail, one of their signature beverages made its way to our table. Using a base of white rum, banana and pineapple syrups are added amongst other things to make a concoction that’s very light and airy, and ideal for the summer. In the main course we had Rameshwaram Manchatti Kozi Choru, basically a meal in a pot with fragrant rice and chicken curry, and in our case topped up by a fried egg. This is a wholsesome meal in itself, and it tasted excellent. Next on the course, Meen Moilee had a lovely velvety structure with fresh, fluffy idyappams.
Naturally, we cannot end a meal without a dessert and in this case the Chef recommended us his special tiramisu, with some of his own special ingredients including palm jaggery and chocolate ice cream. This twist gave a different but very agreeable taste to the tiramisu and made us want more. The portion size was so large that two people or more could have eaten comfortably!
If you are in Mahabalipuram or passing through, then do make a stop for this new revised menu at Wave 2.0. We promised you, that it will be a sight and taste to behold.
Meal for two (approximtely): INR 3,000++ (without alcohol)
12-3 pm, 7-1130pm
At Wharf 2.0, Radisson Blu Temple Bay Resort, Mahabalipuram