Jump on this flavourcoaster ride as we explore an up-and-coming fast-food chain in Chennai

When a fast-food chain like Mapo boasts a menu brimming with diverse Oriental offerings, expectations naturally soar. Eager to explore their culinary landscape, we buckled in and prepared to sample an array of their dishes, which promptly

As with all rollercoaster rides, the first plunge was electrifying. The Chilli chicken momos hit us with a fiery rush. Its harmonious blend of chilli and capsicum delivered us a spicy kick that is invigorating, well balanced and just the right amount of heat to keep us on edge

Then came a stretch of familiar comfort, like coasting along a smooth track after that first big thrill. We found the Double egg fried rice and Hakka noodles to be familiar comfort foods. While they didn’t break new ground, they did provide the expected satisfaction of the classic staples, serving as reliable companions to the dishes to come

The Mongolian beef was a bumpy turn that caught us off guard. While the mild spices hit just right, the beef ’s chewiness detracted from the overall enjoyment, suggesting a need for more tender preparation. And the Hunan chicken gravy felt like a loop that didn’t quite deliver the expected rush. Encased in a thin batter and drowned in a sauce lacking the bold, defining flavours that should have made it stand out, it fell flat. Unlike the usual Hunan gravy, known for its deep, layered spices and rich, velvety sauce, this one missed the mark