Jump on this flavourcoaster ride as we explore an up-and-coming fast-food chain in Chennai

When a fast-food chain like Mapo boasts a menu brimming with diverse Oriental offerings, expectations naturally soar. Eager to explore their culinary landscape, we buckled in and prepared to sample an array of their dishes, which promptly
As with all rollercoaster rides, the first plunge was electrifying. The Chilli chicken momos hit us with a fiery rush. Its harmonious blend of chilli and capsicum delivered us a spicy kick that is invigorating, well balanced and just the right amount of heat to keep us on edge
Then came a stretch of familiar comfort, like coasting along a smooth track after that first big thrill. We found the Double egg fried rice and Hakka noodles to be familiar comfort foods. While they didn’t break new ground, they did provide the expected satisfaction of the classic staples, serving as reliable companions to the dishes to come
The Mongolian beef was a bumpy turn that caught us off guard. While the mild spices hit just right, the beef ’s chewiness detracted from the overall enjoyment, suggesting a need for more tender preparation. And the Hunan chicken gravy felt like a loop that didn’t quite deliver the expected rush. Encased in a thin batter and drowned in a sauce lacking the bold, defining flavours that should have made it stand out, it fell flat. Unlike the usual Hunan gravy, known for its deep, layered spices and rich, velvety sauce, this one missed the mark
The ride found redemption with the Dragon prawns, reigniting our excitement. Their enticing aroma and visual appeal set the stage, and the sauce coating the perfectly rendered prawns was impeccable. The addition of cashews provided a delightful nutty crunch, making this a peak moment and reminding us why we got on this ride in the first place.
Then came an unexpected drop, not the good kind though. Venturing into plant-based territory proved to be a misstep—the Veggie Mongolian fish dry, instead of being light and flaky, was firm and bore a resemblance to a really dense cutlet rather than a delicate fillet. The Veggie Singapore prawns, though well-seasoned, had a mushy, rubbery texture that jolted us out of our willing suspension of disbelief. This left the seafood enthusiasts among us quite disheartened. So we strongly recommend steering clear of the vegan section of the menu.
Meal for two: ₹600. From 12 pm to 12 am. At Alwarpet and Porur.