Warm interiors, bold flavours at Chennai's newest neighbourhood café

The Spicy thecha tofu sandwich is the surprise. Toasted bread, roasted bell peppers, thecha and tofu: crispy outside, soft within, the pepper sweet and juicy, the thecha rustic and heat-forward, the tofu softening everything without flattening it. Smirkingly spicy and continuously interesting.

The Battered fish and chips is well coated and properly flaky inside, honest and good. A minute on a draining rack before plating would make it noticeably better. The Malaysian roti canai is the one to not miss. Flaky, soft, aromatic. The chicken curry alongside it could use a tad bit more finesse but the roti makes that irrelevant because you will eat it alone and be very glad you did. The Mirapakkai bajji is the right order for a rainy evening with the garden view.

The Dynamite prawns are the best thing on the table. Tempura-fried, sriracha aioli, the prawns fresh and juicy underneath the crispiness. The aioli has exactly the right amount of heat. This is a must try in the most unqualified possible sense.

We drank an ABC kombucha through the meal and finished with a mocha on almond milk, sourced and specially roasted for DUCA. The coffee here is as considered as the food and we will return for it alone.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 +. 12 noon to 11 pm. At DUCA, Alwarpet.



Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya