How this Chennai café makes healthy eating feel indulgent

Nungambakkam moves fast and Time Cafe is built entirely against that instinct. The owner, Ahmed Nuh, designed the interiors himself, and the result is calming in a way that planned spaces rarely manage: warm, considered, green plants doing quiet work throughout. Two floors of seating, an in-house menswear brand called Leaf, a Dubai-based abaya brand called Muse, and a small organic mini-mart called Wild Root in the corner. It is a multi-concept space that does not feel cluttered because everything in it comes from the same sensibility.

A peaceful neighbourhood escape championing whole ingredients, balanced flavours and slow, satisfying meals

That sensibility runs directly into the kitchen as well. No maida anywhere in anything. No white sugar in anything at all. Whole wheat for every bread, bun, and cake. Country sugar and honey for every dessert.

The burger bites made for a strong start to the meal. We tried both the chicken and fish variants, and each was satisfying and thoughtfully put together. The wholewheat buns are soft enough that you barely notice the difference, letting the fillings take centre stage.