Chin Chin, The Residency

The highlight of this menu is Shaoxing Duck; this delicacy, a new introduction, is a must try – cooked golden-brown fresh off the skillet. Also, expect irresistible tofu, lotus stem, a mushroom sizzler which pairs wonderfully with the golden garlic fried rice, and fragrant chicken stir fried with vegetables, which is a good match for the spicy chow mein noodles. For dessert, there is a honey coated banana fritter alongside coconut ice cream. Open for lunch and dinner. Meal for two INR 1,600. January 24 to February 9.

Six 'O' One, The Park Chennai

Yangzhou Fried Rice with asparagus, snow peas and Napa cabbage, anyone? The Park Chennai roll out of Chinese New Year specialties this year is anything nut run-of-the-mill. Look out for a live Baozi counter, Fried tofu with black fungus and chili bean sauce and desserts like a Chinese Steam Sponge Cake and Coconut Tapioca Pudding. Yum! On January 25, Dinner buffet only. Starts at 7 pm. INR 999 all-inclusive.

Golden Dragon, Taj Coromandel Chennai

Indulge in a bountiful menu of traditional dishes like the Shui gao dumpling, Slice fish and zha cai clear soup, Stir fried crystal lobster and Double cooked cauliflower. We personally can't wait to try the Beer infused traditional duck and Beijing style shredded pork with pancake! For dessert, look out for the Stewed chocolate dumpling. January 25 to February 2. Lunch and dinner. Meal for two INR 5,500, all-inclusive.

Mainland China

Start with an array of dim sums and delectable appetisers which include Pan Fried Japanese Mushroom Dumplings and Matchstick Potato with Truffle Oil. Then move on to a main course of Cottage Cheese in Roasted Garlic Pomfret in Miso Chilli Sauce, King Prawns in XO Sauce. January 20 to February 15.