Buddha bowls by the beach, street eats from around the globe or how about tiffin dabbas filled with gourmet Mughal fare? Chennai’s chefs are leaving no cuisine unturned it seems, with plate backdrops that range from starlit poolsides to the warm crackle of fireworks.



A toast to the roast

This festive menu sounds so delicious, we almost want to put 2020 on hold. Think festive roasts

like Roasted suckling pig with apricot dripping, Mustard and honey-glazed Belgium ham and Whole Baked Snapper or Bekti (order two days in advance, INR 950 upwards per kilo). Or if you aren’t in the mood to think ahead, and just want a taste of the holidays in a mug — give their Pumpkin Spice Latte a sip. We also have our eye on their Apple and Cranberry pie with a drizzle of bourbon sauce. At Canvas by Sketch. 7 pm to 1 am.

Around the world

We love the idea of bringing in the New Year with a gala New Year ball by the beach. Kokommo Tiki Shack will have music and dance shows amid live fireworks and a lavish buffet with cuisines from across the world, including Al Dante Mediterranean, Rajwadi Rasoi and Southern Spice. INR 7,000 plus taxes per person. Or you could opt for supper theatre paired with an eight-course menu of epicurean delights — Sichuan, Cantonese, Yum Cha and Buddha Bowl themed experiences — at Tao of Peng. Starts at 7 pm. INR 2,500 plus taxes per person.

Tiffin tango

Lavish buffets and eight-course meals are a given this New Year. So when we came across this dinner in a three-deck tiffin carrier — we had to smile. Expect Mughal-inspired dishes like Sabudhana cutlet with pudhina peanut chutney, Shadiyon wala red chicken and Stuffed double ka meetha with saffron kheer. At Patina — Indian Diner. Time: 6.30 pm to 10 pm. INR 400 for vegetarians and INR 425 for non-vegetarians exclusive of taxes.

Lobster love

Begin your evening with Chilean sea bass kunafa and wasabi mayo at ChinaXO. Then move on to royal signatures like Shikampuri kebab and Lobster Nerulli at Jamavar. And wrap up with a sumptious buffet of world cuisine ranging from fresh homemade pasta to Japanese delicacies at Spectra. Time: 8 pm to 1 am. Price for each buffet: INR 8,999 plus taxes for adults. INR 5,999 plus taxes for kids aged five to 15.

You look so paella!

Roasted leg of lamb marinated overnight, a mixed paella with seafood and chicken, and sticky toffee pudding? Pumpkin Tales has an elaborate spread rolled out for New Year’s Eve (6 pm to 10.30 pm) and a brunch on January 1. Time: 10 am to 3 pm. Don’t miss their festive inspired Bailey’s Blondies either! A la carte. INR 375 to INR 850.

This is how we roll

New Year’s eve might be the most expensive time of the year to travel, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stroll through the world’s night markets. The Madras Pavilion promises a spree of delicious bites ranging from hot dogs from New York to palate teasers of rolled sushi to Italian-style risotto straight out of a parmesan wheel. 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 4,250++ (INR 5,250 ++ with premium beverages). Or if you prefer a sit-down evening of gourmet courses, try the 13 re-imagined South Indian courses at Avartana. INR 4,500 ++ per person for dinner and premium beverages.

This grill is on fire

Unwind with soft jazz under a starlit sky this New Year’s Eve. What’s more, you can enjoy a range of delicious grills perfect for that nip in the air, looking over the poolside. Expect Canadian pork belly, New Zealand lamb rack and Soft shell crab. Vegetarians can enjoy Duo of artichokes and Corn on the cobb. And for dessert — chocolate-stuffed grilled bananas and Mount Blanc — chestnut cream with Baba rum! At Taj Coromandel. A la carte. INR 1,400 ++ onwards (veg), INR 1,500 ++ onwards (non-veg.) 7 pm onwards.

Desi street

Wrap up 2019 with a celebration of street food from across the country at Est. You can bet on all-time classics as well as comfort food like dosa, kothu parotta, chaat, egg bhurjee, keema pav and tawa pulav. Also, look out for a side serving of live music, games and a lucky draw! At Hilton. Time: 7 pm onwards. INR 2,000 all-inclusive per person.

sonali@newindianexpress.com | @brightasunshine