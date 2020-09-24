If bread was the most popular baking trend during quarantine, then brownies were a close second. However, youngsters Shiv Sharma (24) and Kevat Chauhan (25) tell us that their recipes are not run-of -the-mill. The two classmates have recently finished their culinary course from Manipal and have teamed up to start S&K Brownie House at the beginning of this month.

They started with three flavours — and as usual, the blondie got a lot of attention. In this case, they have called it Ambrosia — and a bite into the fragrant slice will illustrate why! Aromatic with rose essence, this one feels like baklava in a blonde guise — and has a mithai vibe. With a keen sense of the market, the other two flavours are for the less adventurous. Being a caffeine addict, I would encourage them to add another scoop of coffee in the batter for the Cafe Noir. The Klassicos is the walnut-sprinkled, delightfully fudgy and eggless version. They have options for bite-sized assorted squares to make it easier to share (a box of 15 pieces at `549). This week they are coming up with two more unusual flavours — Aprichio and Phoenix — and though I am tempted to play a word game with that, I am just going to let on that the former has ingredients that include apricots and pistachios. The latter name is a mystery, but a taste will reveal dates and subtle spices.



Single large brownie pieces from INR 120 onwards.