Amid the stress of the pandemic and the continuing lockdown, what seems like a ray of hope to Hyderabadis is that several top outlets in the city have started their home delivery services. However, given the COVID-19 scare, they are leaving no stones unturned to ensure utmost safety. Not only that, but they are also doing their bit to ensure people around don’t go hungry. These are indeed the cases of hospitality at its best service. However, when we tried to figure out what they are doing to keep the kitchens germ-free and maintain safety standards, we found out that different hotels are appointing some unique methods. It might begin with basics of sanitisation sprees and wearing masks, but certainly goes beyond that. At ITC Kakatiya and Kohenur in Hyderabad, apart from all wash stations being equipped with a sanitiser, hand wash and paper towels, they have extended the measures to deal with only a verified list of food handlers. No one apart from those on this list is allowed to handle raw material, or enter food preparation areas. They also obtain prior clearance and appropriate protective gear is a must for all the food handlers. The people on this list are thoroughly briefed on basic and advanced food safety tips and procedures and enforce the same regularly. That apart, there are deep cleaning schedules that have been made and have been enforced to ensure complete sanitisation of work surfaces post-meal periods. We also reached out to Chef Inam Khan of Steak House and KOB Kingdom Of BBQ, Hyderabad. He said, “I am personally spending more time in the kitchen to ensure everything is in order.” That apart he has also undertaken to feed the underprivileged the various organisations doing so. What we are dealing with today, is something that's never happened in the history of mankind. Most of the grill bases and sides are covered in foils and are only used as required.

Chef Inam ensures all meals are neatly packed

At Hyatt Place Hyderabad Banjara Hills, the kitchen premises are sanitised at regular intervals to make sure the safety of our culinary team and the person who has ordered. Head Chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan, adds, “Extreme care is taken at the delivery point, to make sure our delivery personnel is following rigorous sanitisation of his hands and the vehicle he uses. That’s the extent to which we go!” The delivery executives are also required to wear masks at all times and the delivery to the person ordering is contactless. He shall drop the package and leave, hence the payment is taken online so that everyone is safe at their ends.

Food handed over to executives at Hyatt Place Hyderabad Banjara Hills after thorough checks

Meanwhile, the kitchens at Novotel Hyderabad Airport are also serving hotels that are unable to leave the city following lockdown. Tulshi Naik, Director Food and Beverages, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, says, “To keep their safety in mind, food is served in their room on trolleys and after every delivery trolley and tray are sanitised.

Spick and span counters at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

We also maintain apt food temperature, and sanitising of cooking surface and equipment.”