The newfound White Mango Gourmet Kitchen is a connoisseur's dream

The White Mango Gourmet Kitchen’s gate was gently opened to reveal a tranquil setting. We heard hip-hop tunes from Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, and Harry Styles as we stepped inside the bistro through its ornate glass doors. We took a short stroll inside the cafeteria because we were curious about it after it had just opened. Taking a look around as we soaked up the sun, we were pleased to see the attendants nodding to their visitors in greeting. Friends were catching up over coffee, leaning back with their arms slung across the backs of their seats. We sat at a table facing the poolside on a pleasant afternoon and afterwards, grabbed a Tiramisu Coffee.

Creme De Chicken 65

The Tiramisu Coffee satisfies our yearning for a solitary and unparalleled olfactory moment that left us with no desire to be elsewhere. We discovered that it is one of their most popular hot beverages as a flavoured cappuccino when we savoured the special tiramisu syrup, relishing the caffeinated delight in the expresso. Then a plate of Creme De Chicken 65 was placed in front of us. Needless to say, it stuffed us to the gills. Our faces began to glow as we took in and inhaled the minute, yet tempting garnishings, such as the arugula leaves, the green chillies, the curry, and the boneless chicken mixed in white sauce. Our cheekbones were prominent from smiling because the starter was as lip-smacking as it looked.

Garlic Yoghurt Kebab

Next came, the Garlic Yoghurt Kebab. At this point, in our minds, we were repeating these words over and over – We didn’t expect the food would be this palatable! And we were right about it – enthused about the dish that was served, we scuffed our chairs closer to the table to dig into the delectable, which lured us to its bright colours – the salad had red cabbage, parsley leaves, beetroot and lettuce alongside the tandoor chicken. Dipping the tandoor in barbeque sauce and mayonnaise, we chewed down all the layers of the salad for a sumptuous experience. Finally, before leaving, we waited for a burst of refreshing flavours. We sampled a Strawberry Bubblegum Mocktail. We want to share the rejuvenation with you so you too can cheer yourself up before getting the adrenaline spikes as you gulp it down.

₹1,800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.



