Cravery Cafe's winter special offers comfort galore in its fusion meal

Virginia Woolf has said, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well,” in her modern classic A Room of One’s Own. How true, indeed! We often wonder if there is any kind of love which is more sincere than the love for food – which is why we paused before the Cravery Cafe, crossing our arms as we saw the items in its recently-announced winter menu. We entered the cafe, and our senses smelled something new – something which exudes the comfort of winter in the city – the breath of the winds, the drizzle – all of which invite holidaymakers for an ideal touristy time.

The winter menu at this eatery is a healthy fusion of Asian, Sri Lankan, Thai, Chinese, Indonesian and Indian salvers. We speak to Bharat Gondi, our head chef, to understand what the menu was before and what prompted the current changes. “Previously, our menu focused on continental dishes. It was for the kids and teenagers who preferred our Mac & Cheese Pastas and the like. The new menu is for everyone – including the young and old. People keep changing their preferences, and we act accordingly,” he shares.

Peach Fruit Bubble Tea

We awaited a splash of rejuvenation after ordering the Peach Fruit Bubble Tea, sitting outdoors and humming along to the popular English tunes playing just around the corner. We also took occasional, side glances at the cafe’s interior decor of antique timepieces and wall-hanging crafts. Then, the drink was placed before us. Served chilled, we started to obsess over every little detail – the fruit, the black tea base and the glistening, warm tones of yellows and browns.

Roasted Garlic Soup

Next came, the Roasted Garlic Soup. Needless to say, as flavoursome as it looked in front of us, the hot and tangy taste felt like a balm on a wintry morning. It also comforted us as the perfect winter soup with an extra special garnishing of croutons, parsley and fresh cream.

Indonesian Sambhal Chicken

For starters, we sampled an Indonesian Sambhal Chicken. Atop the banana leaves in the ceramic plate, topped with tomatoes and mint leaves, it tasted a little too spicy. But then, we dipped the savoury into beetroot sauce for a hint of sweetness, realising why this item on the menu became a bestseller.

Chocolate Roulade

For dessert, the Chocolate Roulade, a glutton-free and sumptuous mash-up of cakes and brownies, lured us towards its thick layer of chocolate on top. It smelled like flowers. We relished this delectably happy burst of cheer and solace before heading home, remembering the cafe’s lip-smacking starters, appetisers and fancy confection.

₹950 for two. At Film Nagar.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita