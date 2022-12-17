Let’s get baked

It is that time of the year where one loves to explore different kinds of desserts. Especially the ones with a sweet tooth would love to look for more options to make their festivities more cheerful. CE gets you Auberry, a place that is just meant for all kinds of desserts and also some beverages that you could choose while thinking about what kind of cake you want on your plate. The colourful pastries, cupcakes, cakes and more are sure to make you drool and get your hands dirty. CE speaks to the CEO Amitav Das who gives us details about Auberry.

On asking him about the idea behind opening an exclusive place for desserts, he says, “We started this in the month of March. It was me, Prathik Rao and Sahitya Raj who started this. We always had a business perspective in our mind and we wanted to start this. Our first outlet in Hyderabad was in Manikonda and then we have other outlets at Alkapur and Kokapet. We have almost 10 outlets now. We were inspired from Theobroma. We want to be very strong in the South starting from Hyderabad and we will surely want to expand it in pan India too. Since we control our production we want to give the consumer fresh food.”

On how Auberry is different from other bake shops, he shares, “Our ingredients are very fresh and natural and the products are homegrown. We maintain the quality and want to give fresh food to the consumers. We want to maintain it and play around with the flavours — seasonal and all time flavours. We want to play with the pastries when it comes to taste. We also have macaroons which are double layered and we want to keep that authentic.”

It’s Christmas and many of them look for different options in cakes, what does Auberry have to offer? “We have designed a menu especially for Christmas. We have rum balls, plum cakes, Christmas cakes and cupcakes which are made kids friendly. We have curated 8 to 10 dishes only for the festival.” Moving on forward with their baking store, he says, “We always had the vision to take it to 100 stores by 2025 and by the end of next year we want to come up with 30 plus stores.”