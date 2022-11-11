This Hyderabad-based home baker is whipping up decadent goodies such as customised cakes, and brownies

For Rachel Reddy, baking has been a passion and she enjoyed making macarons, cake pops, and brownies, much before she started her home bakery. Not long ago, the 28-year-old quit her job as an architect and started Baked by Rachel Reddy, where she prepares all sorts of desserts and keeps adding new varieties to her menu. While she is known for her customised cakes, the young baker tells us that baking brownies is special to her. She launched a couple of options and sent us a package for a special tasting.

The brownie box came in four variants — Death by Chocolate, Triple Chocolate, Double Chocolate, and Nutella. While all of them were fudgy and gooey, it was the Triple Chocolate that we enjoyed the most. The brownie was stuffed with rich chocolate bits and sauce and each time we took a bite, there was chocolate trickling out beautifully. We did get all messy, but is there any joy without it? The Nutella brownie was also quite delicious and came topped with the spread and hazelnuts, which gave the moist cake the right crunch.

Customised cake

We also tried a few cupcakes — the Chocolate Cupcakes were delightfully sweet and the classic Red Velvet ones were luxurious as they were heaped with liberal swirl of sugary-sweet whipped cream. If this was not enough, their signature Biscoff Cupcakes, made with Lotus Biscoff spread and topped with a crunchy biscuit let us sink momentarily into dessert heaven.

Rs 100 upwards. Order online.