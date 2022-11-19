Kondapur's Glocal Junction a pub no more

Kofta curry, rice, non-veg fried rice and halwa are on the menu as Hyderabad pub-turned-restaurant eyes Hyderabadis seemingly endless appetite for buffets. Chefs hope the concept’s modern touch will tempt diners since the ban on music after 10 pm is a real pain for publicans

Glocal Junction in Kondapur is no more a pub. It has started a whole-sharing menu of modern Indian cuisine (some continental salads), with buffets having scores of dishes — including veg and non-veg soup, six to seven varieties of salads, with toppings and sauces from across the globe. “It’s a new beginning,” says Executive Chef Sujit Dey, who wraps the new buffet menu with a complimentary drink.

Chef Sujit Dey lists the changes at pub-turned-restaurant Glocal Junction and how the brand decided to new dishes so diners would enjoy the food with music before 10 pm. “Glocal Junction was just a resto-pub; a month ago, food was not the attraction. We had an OK menu, but the appeal was only the dance floor and liquor. Also, only some finger foods and some main courses,” chef Sujit Dey, who helped turn the pub into a restaurant with a buffet concept, just weeks after the High Court issued an order to curb the music in pubs after 10 pm. “Now we have converted this into a lunch and dinner buffet restaurant; this is no more a pub,” says he.

The restaurant is now a multi-cuisine one with a buffet where they offer veg and non-veg soups, and we have six to seven varieties of salad, in which they serve two non-veg and around five veg salads. They have a good display of desserts, about eight to ten, including continental and Indian. “We do two hot desserts, and the rest are cold. We serve five veg and five non-veg dishes from the kitchen to the table. Apart from that, we started two grill sections: live counters with the veg station, dosa and uttappam and non-veg station where we do Tawa chicken and eggs,” the Chef said.

“In a week, we will be starting the pasta and chat section, which will be live. We keep changing the cyclic menu. We go according to the guest accommodation if you have a group booking. The main course is Indian. I have recited the place and curated the menu accordingly,” chef Sujit said.

CE got served with plates of starters which tasted good. The crispy veggies, prawns and chicken kebabs were a must-try among the starters. Drinks and mocktails complementary with a buffet followed them.

Then soup was mutton Maragh, one of Hyderabad’s delicacies, and tomato soup that you could choose. Since the salad has many options, we tried a little of each, which goes perfectly for the ones who want a healthy option on the menu.

Towards the main course, kofta curry for veg and non-veg and fried rice could satisfy your hunger. And the desserts here are a must-try with cakes, brownies, firni, gulab jamun, halwa and other options you could choose from. The live counter with dosa and tawa chicken would be a better option to select from the buffet. Overall this place could satisfy your hunger and craving at a restaurant.