Served with warmth: Newfound eatery in the city offers South Indian savouries 

The recent addition to food joints in the city, Bisi Bisi Fast Casual Food shop located in Hitech City has a homegrown and intriguing menu that includes both international favourites like Thatte Idli and regional specialities like Bisi Bele Bath. Mohammad Waseem and Pradeep Vajja are the owners of this fast-casual restaurant that specialises in South Indian cuisine and serves customers in several areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telang ana, Mangalore, and Bangalore.

After learning that Bisi Bisi is the Kannada term for fervour and warmth, we had no doubt that the eatery lives up to its name. We note that the ingredients used to make Thatte Idli are different from those used to make regular idli. The restaurant’s signature dishes include Kobbari Palucurry, a mild coconut curry that

works well with dosa, and Andhra chicken curry. From the section on bread, and combos, snacks such as

Chicken Tikka Wraps and Paneer 65 were worth munching.

The platter also looked colourful as the items were topped with spring onions and garlic. They were delicious to eat, and selling out fast. The chicken stuffing cooked in a mixture of sauces, including tomato, green chilli, and soy sauce, provided an explosion of taste. Undoubtedly, it’s a must-have. Zayka Pulao and the Chennai-inspired Dindigul Pulao, also known as Kshatriya Pulao at Bisi Bisi, are recent additions to the biryanis and pulao under the main dish classification. We sampled a Bonda Lime from their house selection of beverages. It never ceased to astonish our taste buds as it was a combination of coconut and lime with toppings of soft coconut. The Divine Combo special, Green Masala Idli, is a unique combination of spice and decadence. As you enjoy the fluffy savoury, you can taste the flavours of cumin, carom, and semolina.

Before we left, we devoured an Ice Cream Dosa. Yes, you read that right! On the hot stone burner, there was a thin coating of batter visible. A piece of vanilla ice cream with a coating then appeared. Finally, the vanilla ice cream was presented to us on a banana leaf before the dosa was fried and generously drizzled with chocolate syrup. The crisp dosa has a texture similar to a crepe, but because it is made of rice, it is grainier. However, when we eat it with ice cream, we forget about it because it makes for a delicious meal.

₹700 for two.

At Hitech City.

