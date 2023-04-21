New bistro in Banjara Hills cooks up a restful brunch

Nestled in the heart of Hyderabad, a new haven for caffeine aesthetes, Robazta Coffee House is a serene sanctuary that emanates gratitude through its simple decor. We were enveloped by a subdued ambience at this newly-opened rest shop that featured minimalism and sleekness — modern furnishings — both elegant and understated. The lighting was soft and muted, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that was perfect for unwinding and relaxing. The walls were adorned with beautiful artwork, adding to the sophisticated vibe of the cafe, and the soft instrumental music in the background set the tone for a leisurely meal.

As we peruse the menu, we could not help but salivate at the mouth-watering options that were on offer. For starters, the Lamb Burger with a succulent patty that was bursting with flavour, smothered in a delectable sauce, poising the richness of the meat. The Assorted Platter was a feast for the eyes and the palate, with a colourful array of meat and cheese that was sure to tantalise our taste buds. Each morsel was carefully selected and expertly paired with the ideal accompaniments to create a memorable snacky experience.

But what we loved the most was the Artichoke Ravioli with Basil Pesto Sauce — a vegetarian indulgence that gratified the most meat-eating diners. The dish, or, for that matter, a symphony of delicate textures and artistry, transported our appetite to the rolling hills of Tuscany. As we cut into the pillowy ravioli, we were met with a creamy artichoke filling that melted in our mouth, leaving a subtle tanginess, balanced with the savoury pesto sauce. The basil aroma wafted through the air, teasing our senses and creating a harmonious blend of seasonings — both delicate and bold. The ravioli, cooked to quintessence, with just the right amount of chewiness, was complemented by the buttery richness of the sauce. Each bite was a revelation of new tastes and consistencies, leaving us wanting more.

Finally, the Brownie Bomb, a dessert that left us with a smile on our faces and a memory that we shall cherish for a long time to come — was a decadent treat that pleased our sweet tooth after the quick meal. The aroma of freshly baked brownies filled the air, initiating anticipation for the sweet luxury that followed. It was a generous portion of rich, fudgy brownie that was served warm and oozing with chocolate goodness. As we dug our spoons into the brownie, the gooey centre spilt out, creating a delectable abundance on our plate that we could not help but devour.

₹400 for two. At Banjara Hills.

