Spreading some good cheer

The atmosphere was astir with boisterous groups of friends catching up over coffee at Himayatnagar's newly opened café and kitchen on a Saturday afternoon. We walked up the Terrazzo tiled stairs of the 30-year-old home converted into a café to settle into the air conditioned indoor seating space upstairs. The two-floor setting hosts indoor and outdoor sections, complete with fiddle leaf figs and numerous other plants, making it feel like an earthy sanctuary.

To cool off, we ordered some Peach Iced Tea that was garnished with a slice of orange. Mildly sweetened sans a dominating, bitter taste of black tea, the drink was a much-needed energiser to beat the heat. We quite liked that it was served chilled without ice, keeping the flavours intact over the course of the meal.

We were given a tour of the 80-seater café done up with pretty bamboo pendant lights and archways. Dark green cushioned chairs offset the textured beige walls, complementing the natural plants. "It took over seven months to completely renovate the space to what you see today. With minimal wall art and potted plants, we've created an inviting atmosphere while retaining the unique characteristic of the old building," says Sai Varsha, the architect who revamped the café. Every section, including the outdoors, had a noticeably intimate vibe to it.

We devoured a plate of Fish and Chips first, served with a refreshing lettuce and cucumber salad, fries and tartar sauce on the side. The runny tartar sauce brought out the flavours of the crispy crumb fried fish while the salad acted as a palate cleanser between flavour-rich bites. We were recommended a mushroom-based dish from the vegetarian options. Soon after placing the order, a rich, creamy Mushroom Bianco arrived. Served with a slice of garlic bread, the mushroom's robust flavours blended perfectly with the cheesy sauce, making it the star of our meal. In line with the café's theme, all the food was served on well-weighted beige stoneware.

"We designed the menu so our vegetarian patrons have the best options," said Dixit Gandham, one of the four founding partners of the café. "We chose Himayatnagar as our location since the area doesn't have too many cafés. We often find people travelling from Dilsukhnagar and beyond to hang out here. They don't need to travel far off to areas like Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills, since we're centrally located," says the 28-year-old entrepreneur during our brief chat. The team plans to open up the terrace space for kitty parties and other private gatherings soon.

From the main course menu that featured Pastas, Indo-Chinese options and Indian Rice Bowls, we chose a Lamb Keema Pizza that was topped with fiery bits of green chilli. The aroma caught our senses first, making us salivate instantly. The Keema was made in a quintessentially Indian-style preparation, finally topped with generous servings of cheese. With toppings so desi, we thought a puff pastry base would complement the pizza better.

The dessert menu featured brownies, tarts and cheesecakes. We spotted a summer special 'Mango Jar' on the menu, and were quite taken by the three layered cake in a jar. Combined with a vanilla sponge, whipped cream and chunks of mango to top it off, we ended our meal at Mirosa on a sweet, summery note.

₹2,200 for two, at Himayatnagar.