 Sunny side up 

In Secunderabad, life is a symphony, a never-ending melody that weaves together the sounds and sights of the city into chaos and order. It is a place of energy and motion, of colour and sound, the twin city of Hyderabad that beats with the rhythm of life. And yet, despite the frenzied pace of life here, there is a sense of order amidst the clutter. Like the intricate ticking of a clock, the Weekend Café moves with precision and purpose, working in tandem to keep the whole vicinity seamless. We entered to review the vegan café’s Summer Vibe menu amidst the honking of cars, as though the cries of a seagull.

The fruity aroma rose from the glass as a floral banquet and the sound of the ice cubes tinkled against the glass like the whisper of ocean waves against the shore. Take a sip, and the mixed berries will swirl around your tongue like a playful breeze, mingling with the zesty tang of the nougat. The touch of the fresh mint leaves was a balm of cool air on a hot day, a gentle waft that refreshes and invigorates. We loved the Berry Paradise and its rich, deep crimson hues like a sunset sky that promises a respite from the heat. The tall glass contained the smoothie like a lighthouse, guiding us to its innermost idyll, the fruits jutting out of the rim.

Owner and chef, Krishna Vikas indulged us in another hors d’oeuvre — The Future of Fast Food. The Signature Sweet and Sour Wings was our kind of savoury — the crunchy exterior was a more tantalising shield, protecting the succulence inside, just as juicy and tender. The sweet and sour sauce was the highlight of the delectable, but, like a melody that played on our tongue. Figuratively, it was a bridge that connected the salty and the sour, creating a flavour explosion that kept us hooked. The tanginess of the vinegar was a zing of excitement. But, we would not have felt complete without the Weekender Turkish Shawarma. Like a culinary canvas, the pita bread held all the tangy yoghurt sauce and the assorted green shoots together — while the spices felt like gourmet paint.

₹800 upwards.

At Secunderabad.

