Tranquil bounty

Imli Sarai could best be described as a hidden sanctuary of calm in the midst of the urban jungle's cacophony. After navigating narrow bylanes, we discovered the newly opened restaurant housed inside the famous Ashiana Banquet Hall. Walking up the scenic pathway lit up with globe lamps, we marvelled at the freshly watered grass lawns to find Imli Sarai's signage.

Old Hyderabadi charm was resplendent at the restaurant's outdoor space, decorated tastefully with fairy lights, abundant shrubbery and the star of the restaurant - old tamarind trees after whom Imli Sarai was named. 'Sarai' or caravanserai were inns for travellers to rest and dine after long journeys. We settled into the befittingly named, relaxing space just before sunset as peacocks chirped distantly. It was especially heartening to notice the old rock boulders synonymous with the Deccan's topography at one end of the outdoor space.

Our entreé arrived first - a Niçoise style composed salad with Duck Confit. Served on a bed of chilled butterhead and iceberg lettuce with peppers, tomatoes, beans and potatoes, the freshness of the salad stood out, quickly reminding us that Imli Sarai is a farm-to-table restaurant. The menu offers gourmet French and Italian cuisine using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

"We procure produce from the choicest small farms in and around Hyderabad, which offer ingredients usually found in French and Italian cuisine. Fresh produce is brought in everyday, and our meat is fully free-range," said Zain Rahimtula, founder of Imli Sarai. Mr. Rahimtula, who designed the entire menu here, trained at Michelin Star restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, under Chef Dan Barber, author of The Third Plate before starting his venture in Hyderabad. We learned that Imli Sarai works on similar tenets, working closely with small farms and creating cuisine that is both sustainable and delicious.

We placed an order for a Classic Napoletana Pizza with Four Cheeses, Wild Mushrooms and Rocket Leaves next. The vegetarian pizza was a gourmand's delight, with stringy cheese and wild mushrooms forming the perfect amalgamation of rustic and rich flavours. Impressed by the first, we chose to try a Rustic Whole Wheat Pizza next, topped with Avocado, Jalapeno Chillies, Confit Tomatoes and Goat Cheese. Garden-fresh ingredients and a healthy base ensured the dishes were light sans the heaviness that typically accompanies pizzas.

We tried the Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Rice and Beans, Fried Plantain and an Imli Sarai ketchup that was made from the tamarinds picked from the trees at the restaurant. Featured on the special menu, the dish remained the star of our meal, with succulent yet flavourful chicken and crisp plantain slices. The Imli Sarai Ketchup elevated the meal with its tangy-spicy flavour profile.

We took a tour of the restaurant and checked out the private dining section amid trees and foliage, offering adequate privacy and a separate entryway. The space is often booked by couples looking to celebrate special occasions, with the restaurant taking care of the decor as well. We moved into the indoor space for dessert and noticed that the large French windows kept the rustic vibe of Imli Sarai intact. We tried the Profiteroles for dessert, which have earned a great reputation within the few months that Imli Sarai has been operational, and weren't disappointed in the least.

₹3,500 for two. At Banjara Hills.



