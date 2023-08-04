Feu - Desserts, Bar & Kitchen launches an exciting breakfast menu with innovative dishes

Taking a break from the incessant rains in Hyderabad, we arrived at Feu on a pleasantly cloudy morning, with the sun peeking through the clouds occasionally. We were ushered in by friendly staff at the eatery’s vibrant outdoor space fully enveloped in exotic shrubbery.

Avocado on toast

We perused through the newly launched breakfast menu at Feu and called for a portion of the Hash Benedict first. A blend of hash browns and Eggs Benedict, the dish arrived with fried bacon strips and poached eggs placed on a bed of roasted potatoes topped with a generous serving of hollandaise sauce. We dug into the crispy bacon first, the burst of flavours complementing the potatoes and runny eggs created a perfectly balanced bite. The dish paired well with a tart Blueberry Smoothie that refreshed our palates with every sip.

Pulled Chicken with Scrambled Eggs

Next, we tried a supremely light Avocado on Toast with poached eggs, garnished with cherry tomatoes and charcoal bread. Each bite of the toast was delightfully light, fresh and flavourful, with bits of cheese bringing in a pleasant aftertaste. “Our breakfast menu consists of a combination of healthy, light and offbeat dishes focusing on unique plating, in line with what diners like,” says executive chef Joe Francis. For those who like their eggs scrambled, we recommend the Pulled Chicken with Scrambled Eggs served on sourdough. The eggs were supremely creamy and mildly seasoned, while the pulled chicken was bursting with flavours.



Hash Benedict

The ultimate stars of the show were two sweet breakfast dishes on the menu. We tried the wholesome Fresh Fruit Pancakes, served with the prettiest assortment of seasonal fruit atop pancakes smothered in pretty pink-hued yoghurt. The Tiramisu French Toast blended the creamy peaks of a tiramisu with soft French Toast without being overpoweringly bitter or sweet.

Rs 2,900 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

