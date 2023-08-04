Nature-inspired coffee shop that opened recently is best known for pour overs 

On the weekend, in the heart of one of Hyderabad’s most food-saturated neighbourhoods, another cosy spot to sample a latte wasn’t a cause for commotion. By this monsoon, city-dwellers had noticed a new coffee shop multiplying faster than shark sightings. No longer just a cart, the minimalistic outlet has appeared as an abode of peace in residential neighbourhoods in Jubilee Hills.

In just a month, Brewtique's signature curations have stolen our hearts more than any locally-owned competitor. Brewtique’s attempt to epitomise a cutting-edge, streamlined space with an independent vibe has brought it up against some tenets of the craft-coffee movement: to highlight the work of the barista and the quality of the beans, and to create spaces to linger in as we appreciate each cup.

The aromatic embrace of freshly brewed coffee warmly welcomed us as we entered the inviting house. Our senses were immediately piqued, and we knew we were about to embark on a memorable gastronomy. Our first rendezvous was with the Espresso, and it certainly lived up to its reputation as the morning impetus of choice for Hyderabad’s denizens.

As we took our first sip, our taste buds danced in delight as the robust and strongly roasted flavours surged through our palates, accompanied by a harmonious hint of tonic water that left a refreshing zing. It was a revelation, an awakening of the senses, and we found ourselves captivated by this rich and invigorating elixir that set the tone for our culinary escapade.

Next in line was the Red Wine Poached Pear Tart, a heavenly Italian delight that beckoned us with its golden-brown allure. As we took our first bite, our eyes widened in sheer delight. The pillowy softness of the dough embraced a luscious filling of silky custard, sending waves of satisfaction coursing through our veins.

We savoured each morsel, letting the indulgence wash over us like a gentle summer breeze. In between sips of perfectly brewed coffee, we couldn’t resist trying the Pesto Mozzarella Tomato, not a mere sandwich but an epitome of culinary refinement that exuded elegance and charm. As for the former, the delicate layers of sponge cake were generously adorned with a velvety cream filling, accented by a medley of fresh fruits that burst with natural sweetness.

It was reminiscent of an afternoon tea party — more like a nod to tradition with a contemporary twist, an embodiment of the coffee shop’s ability to blend cultures and cuisines. Last but not least, we delved into the buttery goodness of the Croissant, a French classic that showcased Brewtique’s attention to detail and dedication to quality. As we broke the flaky exterior, the aroma of warm, freshly baked goodness enveloped us like a comforting hug. With each bite, we discovered a heavenly contrast between the crisp, golden crust and the soft, buttery layers within.



`800 for two. At Jubilee Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita