Treat yourself to amazing food at this train-themed restaurant at Kacheguda railway station

The excitement of boarding a train to reach uncharted destinations still continues to allure many. But being a foodie, have you ever imagined a fantastic gastronomic adventure while seated on a train? Does it sound interesting? Let Pariwar Express, a newly opened restaurant at Kacheguda railway station, fulfill your desire. Pariwar’s Have More in collaboration with South Central Railway built this multi-cuisine restaurant, which also happens to be the first train-themed restaurant at a railway station premises in Telangana. Two heritage coaches of a train have been refurbished with aesthetically appealing interiors, to give a wonderful dining experience to the passengers and other visitors.

Interiors of the train-themed restaurant

As we entered the coaches, we were smitten by the exquisite décor. While one of them fascinates with its heritage-inspired ambience, the other exudes palatial vibes. We kickstarted our foodie trail with the Thai Basil Chicken made with fresh basil leaves. Next, there was Oyster Fish prepared with unique oyster sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds, the garlic-ginger tadka flavour in the dish stood out. Without much ado, we dived straight into an elaborate Veg Punjabi Delux Thali. The sumptuous platter featured a range of drool-worthy dishes. There was naan, matar paneer curry, raita, dal makhni, pickle and super appetising paneer pulao. We could also spot a North Indian sweet dish prepared with bread and a glass of lassi. The quantity was impressive ensuring that the person indulging in it leaves happy and satisfied.

Thai Basil Chicken

Kebab platter

Now comes yet another wonder from their menu — Kebab Platter. We have to admit that the presentation of this exotic treat was simply remarkable. Served on a rustic wooden grill and tandoori skewer platter, it gave out an enticing aroma and stood as a feast for the eyes. There were Tandoori Prawns, Chicken Tikka, Fish and Chicken Seekh Kebabs. Every bite of this culinary masterpiece was a complete delight to have. After this, we relished their combos. They served Cheese Naan with Veg Gravy. In this, the naan was stuffed with heavenly paneer and cheese. It was accompanied by a simple yet tasty gravy. The next combo was Amritsari Kulcha with Chole. In this dish, the kulcha was filled with a mixture of potatoes. It was offered with a portion of flavourful chole curry. Do not miss out on Jackson Chicken which features chicken breasts stuffed with chicken keema tossed in sauces.

Cheese Naan with Veg Gravy

Mujtaba Hussain Malik, owner of Pariwar Express, tells us, “We thought of this innovative idea in order to provide people with a dining experience like none other. The train coaches are restored and designed to create an ambience that would set a stage for a memorable time.” The area in front of the restaurant has been designed like a railway station. You will find various stalls selling a variety of street-food items including vada pav, dabeli and other snacks along with the epic Irani chai.

700 upwards for two. At Kacheguda Railway Station.

