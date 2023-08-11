Parampara’s new Indo-Western menu will make you reach an exemplary food coma

Step into Parampara, and you will be transported to a regal realm where gastronomy reigns supreme. This multicuisine vegetarian restaurant that mirrors the opulence of a palace displays intricate wooden carvings and ornate chandeliers twinkling like crystalline dewdrops. The air is laden with a tantalising aroma, enticing your senses to embark on an epicurean voyage like no other. The journey begins with the Clear Soup from the new menu, a delicate concoction that embraces your palate like a warm hug on a chilly evening.

The broth is sweet and sour, whispering of mellow herbs and the essence of fresh vegetables. Next on the expedition is the Cream of Broccoli Soup, an exquisite blend of velvety smoothness and robust broccoli essence. This verdant elixir is an ode to decadence, where the tender broccoli florets embrace the cream in a waltz of textures, leaving an everlasting impression on the discerning lunch. As the evening progresses, brace yourself for the Mango Chilli Mocktail, a fusion of sweetness and spice that tickles the taste buds with its contrasting allure. The velvety mango nectar intertwines with the subtle heat of the chilli. The appetisers grace the table, commencing with the Broccoli Nuggets.

These bite-sized gems boast a crisp exterior that conceals the verdant secret within. The nutty broccoli unfurls its untamed character with every bite, teasing the palate with each crunch like a delightful culinary riddle. The Jalapeno Poppers follow suit, sending a fiery tango across the tongue. The robust, green jalapenos, draped in a golden batter, invite you to dance with the heat, promising a crescendo of spice. We wait as the Parampara Special Sizzler takes centre stage, combining an ensemble of aromas with a compelling array of vegetables.

The sizzle and fragrance resonate with the heartstrings, reminiscent of a gourmet rhapsody that weaves nostalgia and innovation in each bite. The Roti Basket graces the feast, offering an assortment of freshly-baked bread that acts as the virtuoso accompaniment to the sumptuous sizzler. Each roti is a testament to the deft hands that crafted them for a perfect sizzling platter. Saving the best for last, the Sizzling Hot Brownie with Ice Cream emerges as the grand finale.

The sizzle and steam envelope the dessert, teasing your anticipation like a tempting crescendo. The hot brownie, generously doused in chocolate sauce, plays a tranquil duet with the creamy ice cream. With every spoonful, time seems to slow down, as the pleasure of each bite lingers like a sweet sonnet in your memory.

`1,000 for two. At Abids. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita