Culture cuisine restaurant Majlis delivers an oriental opulence 

At culture cuisine restaurant, Majlis, culinary tales are spun with the precision of a master storyteller, and each dish reads like a chapter of opulence. Gourmet offerings become an exploration treasured. Culture is honoured, and every bite is an ode to shared camaraderie, destined to be etched into the culinary memory. You are not simply stepping into a restaurant; you are entering into the threads of Afghani, Arabic, and MiddleEaster n cuisines that intertwine. The scent of carefully curated spices and sizzling pans fuse into an intoxicating melody. The design speaks a language of its own.

The interiors evoke distant lands epitomising an inviting allure. The walls, adorned with intricate patterns and hues that conjure images of bazaars and caravanserais, lighting — soft and thoughtfully positioned, casts a warm glow upon the tables, setting the stage for intimate conversations and shared experiences. We became a part of a narrative that celebrates culture, tradition, and the art of coming together. Majlis rewrites the usual culinary playbook. Conventional marination takes a backseat as meats take a plunge into oils, forging an alchemical connection.

The very essence of the spices is etched into the fibres of the meat, creating an intensity that defies norms. Turning the pages of the menu revealed travel across continents. The Arabic Chicken Soup, a classic narrative of tender poultry and lentils, is seasoned with cumin’s earthy depth and black pepper’s stirring warmth. Fish Cakes, delicate as a fragile tune, blend minced fish with invigorating chillies, their bronzed exteriors giving way to a harmonious dance of oceanic pizzazz and herbaceous charm. Sautéed Prawns, dressed in garlic, paprika, and lemon, compose an olfactory symphony that foretells the succulent drama ahead.

The Shimwari Chicken Karahi, adorned in passionate crimson, fuses red chilli flakes, cumin, and coriander in a gastronomic sonnet. Peshwari Rice Fish Fry, employs rice flour, fenugreek, and ginger to orchestrate a crisp finale that houses the tender fish within. The climax arrives with Khubani-kaMeetha. Immerse in a dance of pistachio, rose water, and saffron within flaky layers. It is a dessert denouement that whispers Hyderabadi traditions. `800 for two. At Attapur. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita