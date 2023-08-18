Food review : The newly opened Cream Centre Hyderabad brings the comfort of home food and global cuisine

If you've been feeling that the city’s bistros offer the same flavours without any daring experimentation, then you’re in for a treat. The venerable 63-year-old culinary brand Cream Centre has recently opened in Knowledge City, offering global cuisine. On a cloudy day, we ventured into the restaurant, where multicuisine platters from around the globe awaited us — Indian, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Continental, along with regional street food, sizzlers, mocktails and desserts. The restaurant was a mere 40 days old, yet was already buzzing with patrons, some of whom had swiftly become regulars.

We embarked on our gastronomic trail with appetiser, Cheese Nachos. A lustrous glaze of cheese — a unique hallmark of the brand and a rarity in Indian restaurants — enrobed the crisp nacho chips. Instead of drowning the snack in an excessive cheesy layer, which is often seen in bistros, the thin veil of creamy cheese kept the crunchiness of the nachos intact. Topped with strips of capsicum and accompanied by a salsa dip, it was a decadent start.

Another standout was the Onion Rings, presented in a twisted manner. Coated with a mild-spicy batter before being deep-fried to a golden brown, their taste was elevated with sprinkling of chaat masala that proved to be a game-changer. Given Hyderabad’s relatively unexplored street-food culture, the dine-in aims to offer regional favourites — from Golgappa to Pav Bhaji, Honey Chilli Potato, Awadhi Samosa Chaat, Sev Batata Puri, Punjabi Paneer Tikka, and more.

We bite the famed Bambaiya Ragada Pattice, a wholesome cutlet filled with finely chopped beans, carrots, and peas, paired with white peas curry which transported us back to street-side chaat stalls. A plate of fresh paneer cubes, followed by the Paneer Tikka, allowed us to savour the melt-in-your-mouth dairy product. The tikka left us enchanted by its smoky flavour, further elevated by mint chutney and onion.

Delving into the realm of Chinese cuisine, we sampled their Schezwan Vegetable Bao. It was a soft bun enclosed with a gooey filling of vegetables tossed in five sauces, resulting in a melange of flavours that ranged from sweet and savoury to salty and umami. Next arrived their crowd-favourite — a generously sized Bhatura accompanied by Chole.

It was the largest Bhatura we had ever seen! We relished the crispy wheat Bhatura with the curry, reminiscent of the familiar flavours from Delhi’s breakfast scene. “We’ve made it without maida (refined flour) as people seek healthier options and are willing to enjoy it every day,” tells Abhishek Abhishek M, Managing Director, Cream Centre Hyderabad adding that they also have Spinach Bhatura.

Admirers of global cuisine will also find an array of main course options like biryanis, pizzas, pastas, and kulchas. Yet, we concluded our food odyssey with their signature Brownie Sundae — a decadent plated dessert that sizzled with hot chocolate drizzled over a scoop of vanilla ice cream and nutty brownie. A sprinkling of cashews elevated the sensory experience to euphoric heights, making us come back to this place for more global delights and platters.

Rs. 1,200 for two. At Knowledge City.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

