This beautiful boho-themed café in Hyderabad draws inspiration from ethnic and global influences, nature, and art

As we entered this enchanting boho-themed café, the sensation of being spirited away to the captivating island of Bali washed over us. Nestled in the serene Nandi Hills, Lillies — The Boho café in Rai Durg offers a variety of dishes designed to delight our palettes.

The very essence of the interiors is an ode to the unrestrained allure of the bohemian style, where every nook and corner narrates stories of wanderlust and artistic freedom. The vibrant colours and textures accompanied by natural materials in the form of wood, bamboo, grass, jute, and cane sticks used in the décor spoke volumes about the organic beauty and paved the way to a visually appealing set-up. We were extremely elated seeing the lovely handwoven macramé hangings dangle gracefully from the ceilings. The greenery and houseplants, which make for yet another significant part of boho interiors, beautified the ambience of the café.

Interiors of the café

Mexican Chicken Sandwich

The first thing we ordered was Lillies French toast. Let’s agree, this was one of the most vibrant delicacies we could have asked for. It featured caramelised brioche bread topped with a scoop of sumptuous ice cream. To garnish the dish, the chef used a variety of freshly cut mixed fruits along with homemade berry jam. It is worth noting that the café prepares its own in-house sauces, granola and jams. Their Carbonara Pasta was yet another dish that tantalised our tastebuds. It was slightly different from the traditional Alfredo Pasta though. This came with some egg yolk mixed in the cream. Topped with a cherry tomato and basil leaves, the treat was delicious. Next, we tried our hands at Mexican Chicken Sandwich. Stuffed properly with chunks of chicken, the sandwich was made of T55 flour sourdough bread and consisted of homemade spices and cream. We also sipped on a couple of beverages.

Carbonara Pasta

Lychee Cold Brew

The Lychee Cold Brew was brewed for 12 hours and came with lychee juice added. We also savoured Spanish Latte. It was an iced latte made with condensed milk and normal milk. Overall, it was quite relaxing to spend time at this one-of-a-kind place, which is the first boho-themed café in Hyderabad. The founder of the café — Varsha, who is an avid traveller, designed this place. She tells us, “The theme evolved from the Europe-based Bohemian culture where people don’t follow set rules or a conventional lifestyle. They love to travel and are more inclined towards art. Lillies embraces the ideals of art and nature, offering good space to visitors where they can immerse themselves in creative and revitalising experiences. The different elements used in the décor, have been handcrafted by artists from different parts of the country including Manipur, Gurgaon, Jodhpur, Kerala and other places. We want people to visit us, eat their hearts out and have a good time.”

Rs 1,200 upwards for two.

In BNR Hills, Rai Durg.

