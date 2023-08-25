Tofu & Momo, a newly opened restaurant, is a one-stop destination for Asian delicacies

Be it the iconic Japanese sushi, fiery Korean Ramen, spicy offerings of Thai cuisine or saucy Chinese delicacies, the irresistible allure of Asian food seems to be taking over the fabric of urban dining set-up. If you are looking for a cosy place to enjoy pan-Asian treats, look no further than Tofu & Momo — Unique Asian Café in Jubilee Hills.

The al fresco dining arrangement will remind you of bustling streets in Asian countries where the aroma of street food mingles with the vibrant energy of the surroundings. However, inside, you can have your meal in a more relaxed environment. The décor, like many Asian restaurants, showcases red colour in prominence, as it is seen as auspicious and lucky. The Chinese lamps, plants, greenery and other elements will leave you in awe.

Manchow Soup

We started our gastronomic experience with comforting Manchow Soup crowned with crunchy fried noodles. This was followed by Honey Chilli Potatoes which carried a delightful balance of sugary appeal and spicy excitement. The other appetiser — Wing in Oyster featured chicken wings tossed in oyster sauce and other quintessential spices. Next, from the main course, we chomped on vibrant and drool-worthy Black Bean Ramen. Perfectly soupy, the thick wheat noodles with a savoury black bean sauce were accompanied by vegetables like carrots, a boiled egg cut into two, chunks of chicken and bok choy.

Honey Chilli Potatoes

Black Bean Ramen

What we relished after this somewhat has a resemblance with the epic street-style Indonesian fried rice Nasi Goreng Nanas. However, they revamped it as Green Pride Rice which was topped with an egg omelette. The gorgeous bright green rice was mixed well with a distinct green sauce prepared with spinach and green chillies. Not to miss out on the tender chicken pieces that made their way into the dish. We couldn’t stop ourselves from having steamed Spinach & Corn Momos which were served in a bamboo dumpling basket. Balaramaraju Vatsavai, who opened the café with his friends, says, “What is different about us is that we are open to customisation. So, instead of sticking to the traditional dishes, if someone wants to try bandi-style fried rice or noodles (with a local twist), they can have it. The popularity of Pan-Asian food is growing in the city, it inspired us to start a culinary venture dedicated to serving Pan-Asian dishes.”

Rs 1,000 upwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k @newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi