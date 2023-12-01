The Purple Potato — A Borderless Kitchen & Bar, serves fusion treats with international twists

Hyderabad, with its flourishing food industry, generously bestows upon its residents a treat of gastronomic delights every now and then. While some food experts are reshaping traditional delights with contemporary makeovers, breathing fresh life into familiar tastes, there are others who are busy blending diverse cuisines to birth unique and enticing delicacies. We found The Purple Potato — A Borderless Kitchen & Bar, that’s acing the art of experimenting with food. Offering an array of fusion delicacies, this place showcases an exquisite blend of diverse cuisines. Their modern Indian dishes, curated with an international twist, not only captivate the taste buds but also dazzle with artistic presentation.

Upon entering, a visual treat unfolded with bamboo arrangements adorning the ceiling, weaving an elegant area overhead. The vibrant floral installations right there added a burst of colour, creating a lively and inviting atmosphere. Yet, what stole our attention were the gorgeous myriad lamps hung from the ceiling.

Formaggio Veg Cigars

We started our food tour with Formaggio Veg Cigars. These deepfried, crispy delights were prepared with vegetables, paneer and cheese. After this, we moved on to another dish — Kashmiri Braised Lamb Shank! In this, the tender lamb shank was assembled over a bed of risotto (Italian rice) infused with the fragrant essence of saffron. Let’s agree that the succulence of the lamb shank harmonised well with the aromatic richness of risotto. Next, the arrival of Cold Mezze Platter made us truly happy. The MiddleEastern-inspired delicacy consisted of falafel (deep-fried fritters), pita bread, Tabbouleh salads with pickle condinments and a trio of hummus variations — beetroot, carrot, and classic chickpeas.

Cold Mezze Platter

We tried our hands on Lamb Seekh Kebab. Unlike the regular kebab, this dish came with flavourful lamb meat wrapped around a sugarcane stick, giving it a unique touch. The manager, Nani Kuragayala shared that it’s a popular dish at their restaurant. The sugarcane stick ensures a delightful blend of sweetness with the succulent kebab, resulting in an amazing taste experience. Thereafter, the executive chef of the restaurant Shyam Sundar Rana introduced us to the star dish that shares a connection with the name of the eatery — Purple Potato. Imagine slices of vibrant purple potatoes, delicately coated in flour and fried to a golden perfection. These crispy slices, artfully stacked one upon the other, were crowned with a drizzle of Louisiana sauce, imparting an unforgettable taste to the entire delicacy. Their Wood SmokedHaleem Pot Pie resembled baked cups filled with sumptuous haleem, giving it a nice Hyderabadi twist. Interestingly, some of the dishes in the menu have been curated by renowned chef Jason DeSouza. Puvvada Udaykiran, owner of the restaurant, says, “We experiment with traditional Indian flavours, presenting them with a modern twist.”

Kashmiri Braised Lamb Shank

Purple Potato

Not to miss out some interesting drinks from their menu, we joyfully sipped on two mocktails — Tropical Sunset and Paradise Punch.

Rs 2,000 upwards for two.

At Financial District.

