You can't miss making friends at Amigas!

One of Amigas' favourite party tricks is inviting diners midway through the meal to have a drink in the kitchen. If you accept, you will be led to a spot against the back wall behind a shallow ledge that looks something like a communion rail. There you stand as an elaborate cocktail is mixed, narrated and poured, you get to check it all out. Amigas means ‘female friendship’ in Spanish.

A group of female colleagues, from those stationed in the pantry to those managing the glassware, would assess us, likely etching our appearances into memory for the day we’d venture into a new setting where they aimed to carve their path to success.

Amigas has three partners: Suraj Shris, Ramesh D and Sanjay Sonu. Unlike those others, it is one step ahead in being uncompromising and precise, with a whole arsenal of skills and a minimalist sensibility that calls for most of the technical stuff to be tucked quietly into dishes that look simpler, even when they’re not.

We found the essence of comfort in a steaming bowl of Mushroom Cappuccino Soup — an extravagance that interlaces earthy richness with a benign, silky texture. Imagine wild mushrooms, carefully sautéed to coax out their inherent depth, mingling with fragrant shallots and a hint of garlic, infusing the air with an enticing aroma.

Lending a continental twist to the Palak Chaat, its tangy tamarind chutney drizzled delicately, adding a sweet and sour melody that dances on the taste buds. The cooling embrace of creamy yoghurt generously layered atop the spinach, offers a soothing contrast, while the cumin and chaat masala, weave their enchanting spell. Dahi ke Kebab was creamy yoghurt mixed with herbs, crisped just right for a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Lemon Chicken Crispy offered zesty chicken bites, bursting with zingy lemon goodness. Classic Tandoori Prawns brought smoky, heat-infused juicy prawns, charred to perfection in the traditional Tandoor oven. The Chef’s Special Rice (Chicken) featured fragrant rice cooked with cinnamon, nutmeg, coriander, cumin and turmeric.

The tender chicken chunks made each bite a delightful blend of fancies and textures. We ended our session with Bakhlawa. Picture layers of paper-thin pastry, typically phyllo dough, tiered with a courteous filling of chopped nuts, often pistachios, walnuts, and almonds.

`1,200 for two excluding liquor. At Banjara Hills. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita