Draak Espresso introduced an array of exotic coffees and delectable savoury treats

As the winter season unfolds with a noticeable chill in the air, the anticipation of Christmas adds to the excitement. There’s an undeniable charm to this time of year that beckons indulgence in baked treats. After all, the aroma of coffee and chocolate brings a unique joy, especially when paired with other sumptuous savouries. If you feel the same, Draak Espresso located in Gachibowli has incorporated a variety of coffees and some delicious savoury treats to their menu.

The coffee bar, café, and bakery has recently broadened its menu. From classic café freddo and coffee frappes to invigorating iced coffees, indulgent café Granita, affogato, and meticulously crafted manual brews — the connoisseurs now have an abundance of choices to explore and savour.

Owner of the café, Madhav Koneru who is a food enthusiast and a passionate baker himself, says, “To ensure that we are able to cater to diverse coffee preferences, we have tried to include a variety of hot and cold coffees that are popular around the world, prepared using both espresso, and manual brewing methods.”

Café Freddo Cuppaccino

We delved into Café Freddo Cappuccino which was served with double shot of espresso. This cold coffee blends rich espresso with ice and sugar. It was crowned with velvety cold foamed milk — an indulgence that definitely transcends the ordinary.

We also gorged on Veg Loaded Fries. It featured a delightful presentation of regular fries tossed with honey and chilli sauce and mixed with stirfried vegetables, all drizzled with a luscious cheese butter sauce. Then, we tried their Veg Club Sandwich which was truly amazing and equally filling. The garden-fresh sliced vegetables along with fried potato patty, cheese and assorted spices, layered between slices of golden-brown, perfectly toasted bread, was all that we needed for a happy meal.

Veg Loaded Fries

Veg Club Sandwich

We couldn’t miss out on those Mocha Cinnamon Rolls! Retaining the essence of the classic recipe, these rolls featured a yeast dough filled with a mixture of cinnamon sugar, cocoa, coffee, and butter. Baked to perfection, each roll is then adorned with a delectable coffee and cocoa sugar-butter glaze, offering a symphony of flavours in this delightful variation. If you too share the same love for bakery treats, do not miss the chance to indulge in such a delightful experience.

Rs 600 upwards for two.

At SLN Terminus,

Gachobowli.